Next Sunday will be a real appointment with history for Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati rider did not even have time to savor overtaking at the top of the MotoGP championship standings, and for him it was immediately time to start calculating the results he would need to write his name in the Roll of honor of the premier class.

It is right to talk about a rendezvous with history, because to find an Italian champion rider riding a motorcycle from our home, you have to go back to 1972 and the last title of the legend Giacomo Agostini with the MV Agusta.

Valentino Rossi tried, but at the time Ducati was experiencing its darkest period, so what was born to be an old-fashioned fairy tale ended in a huge disappointment. Andrea Dovizioso went very close, in 2017 he fought for the title from Marc Marquez until the last race in Valencia, again with the Borgo Panigale Red.

This time it is different that the tricolor pairing is not chasing, but even has the possibility of trying to close the games with an early race. To do this, a complicated but not impossible interlocking of results will be needed, in light of the fact that the Piedmontese has scored 105 points more than his rival Fabio Quartararo in the last eight races.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The accounts are quite simple to do: to be champion in Malaysia, Bagnaia will have to win 11 points more than Quartararo, who at the moment follows him 14 points behind him. At the same time, he will have to avoid losing more than 2 to Aleix Espargaro, currently at -27 (he has a clear advantage on both in terms of number of wins, 6 against 3 and 1). On the other hand, Enea Bastianini does not enter into these counts, because Pecco will have to finish at least fifth and in that case no placement would still keep the Gresini Racing standard bearer in play.

Let’s now go and see together all the combinations that Bagnaia needs to be crowned world champion in Sepang:

– Vince and Quartararo does no better than fourth place, regardless of Espargaro’s placement.

– He comes second, Quartararo doesn’t do better than seventh place and Espargaro doesn’t do better than third place.

– He comes third, Quartararo does no better than 11th place and Espargaro does no better than fourth place.

– He arrives fourth, Quartararo does no better than 14th place and Espargaro does no better than fifth place.

– He comes fifth, Quartararo doesn’t get any points and Espargaro doesn’t do better than fourth place.