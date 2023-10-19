Bagnaia, what a reaction to Mandalika

Certainly the Indonesian Grand Prix weekend didn’t get off to the best start Francesco Bagnaia, with 13th place in qualifying and eighth position in the Sprint race on Saturday. The Italian champion, however, was able to make a clear change to his weekend in the Sunday race, managing a phenomenal comeback until the final overtaking on Maverick Vinales who gave him one unexpected victory.

Thus ‘Pecco’ managed to regain the top of the drivers’ world championship, taking advantage of the fall of his rival Jorge Martin and even managing to increase his advantage compared to the arrival in Mandalika, now in +18. The next world stage is the Australian one at Phillip Island, a track on which Bagnaia has never won in his career and can boast third place in 2022 as the best result among all classes.

Bagnaia’s words during the press conference

“The comeback? Fantastic, I was in a difficult period and being able to win again with a performance like this – starting 13th – it was wonderful. I’m satisfied with the feeling with the bike, compared to a week before there was a good step forward which will be a good boost for the rest of the season.

Phillip Island? This track is particular and so is the weather. I like riding here, the fast corners are unique. For me, here it is more difficult than Motegi in terms of weather. In Japan it wasn’t easy to adapt to the wet, but we are ready. Last year it was clear that in Australia it was difficult to break away from the rest of the group, it will be useless to push too hard.

18 points ahead? I didn’t expect to return to the top of the standings. Of course, on the third lap I was third, while Jorge was first. He pushed a lot and fell. When I saw him in the gravel, I said to myself ‘calm, manage and catch up with Maverick’.

Casey Stoner? Incredible talent, he made the difference whenever conditions were not at their best. I remember once in the wet that after three laps he was 2″ faster than everyone else. When he won the title with Ducati he was incredible, he was able to prove that he was the fastest. His talent and instincts were incredible.

Does training at the Ranch help in the wet? For me it is more useful for battles than for the feeling, but it is very useful for brawls. The rounds we play are intense.

Martin? Good in traction, acceleration. Weaknesses? Maybe the detachment, even if we are not talking about real weak points.”