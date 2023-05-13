Yesterday he had lived a troubled day, but he had given the feeling of being very calm. Qualifying for the French Grand Prix showed us why, because Pecco Bagnaia went to place his Ducati in pole position with a leg that landed right under the checkered flag.

The world champion seemed not to be one of the main front row candidates, but he waited until the last lap to show his real potential. Arriving at T1 190 thousandths late, he gradually reduced it until he signed a 1’30″705 with which he mocked Marc Marquez by 58 thousandths who already seemed to be looking forward to his second pole of the season. Instead, the second of 2023 arrived for the Ducatista, the 13th in his career in the premier class.

However, today’s qualifying also confirms that when Marquez is there or not, the music changes a lot for Honda. For the rider from Cervera, the results on Saturday morning this year speak of a pole position and a second place, with the other RC213Vs all remaining out of Q2. The fact remains that there is still a lot of work to do, even if the Kalex chassis represents a step forward, given that Marc has chosen it for both of his bikes.

Completing the front row is an excellent Luca Marini, who made up for a bad Friday, in which for the first time he hadn’t achieved direct access to Q2 this season. After the best time in Q1, the Mooney VR46 driver was able to get Bagnaia’s hook in the last attempt and this helped him to get third at 137 thousandths.

After being the star performer of the weekend so far, Jack Miller will therefore have to settle for fielding his KTM in fourth position, even if the feeling is that the Australian will be really tough to regulate both in the Sprint and in the long race tomorrow, because he’s fast and it’s no secret he loves this track.

Jorge Martin’s Ducati Pramac will be in the center of the second row, while an unfortunate Maverick Vinales will be in sixth place: after the first run, in fact, the Aprilia rider was ahead of everyone, but in fact he was unable to complete the second due to a technical problem accused by his RS-GP.

It was a complicated Q2 for the Noale-based company, because Aleix Espargaro was also the victim of a bad crash at turn 1, from which fortunately he got up without any particular consequences, other than having to start from 11th position.

The third row was all Ducati, which opened with a Marco Bezzecchi who lost practically all of FP3 due to a crash in the first few minutes (he didn’t have enough soft tires on the front, the only valid solution with these low temperatures), but then he was ready in Q2, ahead of Alex Marquez and the landlord Johann Zarco.

Brad Binder was a bit disappointing, from whom more than the tenth time was expected with the potential shown by the KTM also on the French track. Speed ​​that was also confirmed by Augusto Fernandez, who entered Q2 for the first time in his career with the RC16 branded GasGas Tech3, with which he will line up 12th.

Qualifying for Q2 was played out on the edge of a thousandth and for Fabio Quartararo and the Yamaha it was a real cold shower: “El Diablo” had a margin of almost half a second over the competition after the first run, but then he failed to take the step that all the others did and he found himself being outwitted by Fernandez by just 23 thousandths, so he’ll line up his M1 only in 13th position even in his home race.

Sharing the fifth row with the vice-world champion is Takaaki Nakagami, who with the Honda LCR still had the satisfaction of getting behind the other two RC213Vs of the more celebrated Joan Mir (also with the Kalex chassis) and Alex Rins, respectively 16th and 18th on the grid of both races of the weekend.

Ahead of the Majorcan, in 15th position, is the Ducati with the colors of Gresini Racing entrusted to Fabio Di Giannantonio, while you have to go down to 17th place to find the other Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli. 19th place for the returning Danilo Petrucci, who this weekend replaces the injured Enea Bastianini on the factory Ducati, but has never really been in the running for the cut (eight tenths of a second his gap in Q1).

In any case, “Petrux” managed to get behind at least a couple of riders who chew MotoGP more than him, ahead of Lorenzo Savadori’s Aprilia RNF and Jonas Folger’s GasGas Tech3. We mustn’t forget that even in this case, however, we are talking about two boys who are called to take the place of the absent Miguel Oliveira and Pol Espargaro.

