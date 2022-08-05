It was not an easy Friday for Pecco Bagnaia at Silverstone, yet the Ducati rider managed to find positive aspects even after a day ended in 11th place, virtually out of Q2 by just 7 thousandths.

The first favorable note is that the feeling he found with his Desmosedici GP is already better than last year. To complicate his plans, however, there was also a crash at turn 4 during FP1, which then prevented him from continuing the day with the right tire strategy. And it is above all for this reason that at the moment he is out of the top 10.

“It was a good day especially this morning, because I immediately felt quite at ease, but also in the afternoon, because it allowed me to understand that with the medium tire in front I am not feeling well. Unfortunately when I crashed this morning I had a soft in front. , which only had four laps, but we couldn’t use it again because it got cut. I couldn’t use the soft for the time attack and this affected my speed a bit, “explained Bagnaia at the end of the day.

“In any case, we started off on the right foot compared to last year, so we are quite happy, even if there is a lot of work to do. Honestly, I’m not 100% satisfied, but we know this is not an easy track. for us, so we are already well under way compared to what we would have imagined, “he added.

The 11th place requires him to improve in FP3 to enter Q2, but Pecco does not seem too worried from this point of view: “This morning, with the soft in front and the medium used in the rear, I did 1’59” 9, so I believe that tomorrow we can improve. Maybe we need to take a bigger step forward than those who are already in front, but we are four tenths away from the first, so we are not too far away. I’m quite happy on the pace, because we don’t lose too much performance with used tires, but we’ll have to confirm it tomorrow in FP4. “

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Regarding the fall, however, he did not have the slightest hesitation in assuming his responsibilities: “I took the wrong measurements and I touched the white line. I remembered that it could be taken, but obviously not, because I stretched out. However it was a mistake my”.

The opponents to beat are the usual ones, perhaps with a few more outsiders: “Fabio (Quartararo) and Aprilia have always been very fast here. Aleix (Espargaro) made the first podium last year, but I think we have to keep Also keep an eye on the Suzuki, because Rins is very strong on this track and Mir will not be outdone. This is a particular track, because it is difficult to make big gaps, unless you are much stronger. But we are all already going stronger than last year, so I think there may be several riders ahead. “

One of the news of the day were the fins on the tail tested by Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin. Something that also attracted the attention of the vice-world champion: “I’m curious to try them, because Enea was in clear difficulty when he mounted them, but then he went fast and managed to get into Q2. Maybe they give a nice advantage. , so we have to try them. They were scheduled this morning, but then I slipped and it was not possible to try them. Tomorrow morning, however, I’d like to learn more. “

Finally, some colleagues complained about a long lap penalty which on this track is very little “invasive”: “We have already said several times that this penalty was unjustly given to Fabio, so it’s better this way (laughs ). Then it is true that in Assen you can lose even four seconds and here only one. But even at Sachsenring you don’t lose much, it always depends on the circuit. Maybe we’ll talk about it in the Safety Commission, but now you can’t change much, so that’s okay. “, he concluded.