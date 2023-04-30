Pecco Bagnaia arrived in Jerez with the need to redeem the two disappointments of Termas de Rio Hondo and Austin and it must be said that this time he succeeded perfectly. The Spanish GP was not the type of race he loves, in which he leads from start to finish, but he was really surgical in going to slam the KTMs at the right time to take the second victory of the season in one fell swoop and the championship leadership of the MotoGP.

A race that wasn’t easy at all and that, like yesterday, required a double start. This time on the first lap there was an accident in turn 2 between Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira, with the Portuguese having the worst, because he ended up in the medical center with his left shoulder dislocated and in pain.

At the restart, with the distance shortened to 24 laps, it was once again the KTMs that set everyone on fire, with yesterday’s Sprint winner Brad Binder dictating the pace ahead of teammate Jack Miller. Behind them, however, the battle for third place between the two Ducatis of Bagnaia and Jorge Martin was quite heated.

Once he got rid of the Pramac Racing driver, Pecco set off in pursuit of Miller and after a few laps he had also found the right gap to steal second position from him at turn 6, albeit with a slight contact. A maneuver that was considered over the top by the stewards, who ordered him to return the position.

It’s a pity that this happened a few laps later, when he had already pulled away from the Australian and was chasing Binder. The Ducati rider therefore found himself having to rebuild his race and it didn’t take long to get rid of his former teammate again. In the meantime, however, Binder had managed to open a gap of just under a second, which didn’t seem easy to fill.

However, on lap 19 Bagnaia set the fastest lap of the race, becoming the only one capable of dipping below 1’38” today, and he got back into the rear of the South African’s RC16, which he then managed to slip into with a very gritty overtaking at turn 13 with four laps left to go.

At this point it seemed done, but Binder absolutely didn’t want to give up and just on the last lap he set his fastest lap. Too bad for him that it wasn’t enough to prevent the reigning world champion from taking the 13th success of his career in the premier class (equaling Max Biaggi), who launches him into the lead of the World Championship with a 22-point margin over Marco Bezzecchi, who crashed today in the final, and 25 right on Binder.

However, for KTM there is still a weekend to remember, because the two factory RC16s both got on the podium with Binder second and Miller third, showing that they have a potential that until now had perhaps been a bit hidden. At the foot of the podium, just like yesterday, is Jorge Martin, who during the race complained a bit about an aggressive entry by Miller, but then never had the pace to stay with the top three in the second part of competition.

Aleix Espargaro partially managed to redeem the disappointment of yesterday’s crash, even if after the pole position he might have hoped for a little more than today’s fifth place finish, even if it should be remembered that this is not the ideal track for the ‘Aprilia. Behind him there was a good fight for sixth place, which in the end rewarded Luca Marini’s Ducati by just 42 thousandths against Dani Pedrosa, who once again firmly confirmed himself in the top 10, with his wild card which further embellished the KTM weekend.

Very unfortunate Maverick Vinales, who saw his Aprilia’s chain fall right on the last lap, losing an eighth position which he seemed to have acquired by now and which was inherited by a less brilliant than usual Alex Marquez. In ninth position is the first of the Hondas, which is that of Takaaki Nakagami. It must also be said, however, that Alex Rins and Joan Mir both ended up in the air.

Complete the top 10 Fabio Quartararo, who had to deal with two long lap penalties: the first was inflicted on him for the accident at the first start. Unfortunately, however, he didn’t complete it correctly, so the marshals sanctioned him further and the race was decidedly uphill for him. What was supposed to be the weekend of revenge was therefore a weekend to forget for “El Diablo”.

Franco Morbidelli also had to take a long lap penalty for yesterday’s accident with Alex Marquez and in the end he finished 11th, ahead of his compatriot Fabio Di Giannantonio, who therefore also takes home a few points. Augusto Fernandez, Stefan Bradl and Raul Fernandez also score points.