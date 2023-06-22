Assen even has it tattooed on his skin, so it’s inevitable that for Pecco Bagnaia the Dutch weekend will be different from the others. It was the track of his first World Championship victory, but it is also the one where he took the top step of the podium in all classes. In MotoGP he did it last year, with the race which kicked off the turning point of his season and which led him to become world champion. The hope, in fact, is to be able to repeat the path of 2022.

“This weekend is special, it’s one of my favorites because I love this track and I can’t wait to start tomorrow. I am convinced that our bike will adapt well. Last year we worked perfectly to prepare for the race and we hope to do the same thing this year. The new bike seems perfect for this type of track, so we’ll see,” explained the championship leader during the press conference that opened the weekend.

The Ducati rider recounted how his passion for Assen was born: “When I arrived in the World Championship, in Moto3, I always said that I had great respect for this track. The first victory came right here, with the Mahindra, and it was incredible. In Moto2 I had a perfect weekend, winning after leading all the sessions”.

“Last year was great: it’s true that the two main rivals had left the scene, but we managed to be competitive and take pole position. It will be important for us to repeat ourselves to arrive at the summer break in a good mood, even if we know which won’t be easy. Our ambition, however, is to be as competitive as last year. I’d like to do another battle like the one at Sachsenring, but with a different result,” he said, referring to last Sunday’s duel with Jorge Martin.

When asked what his favorite spots at the “Cathedral” are, he added: “Every time this weekend starts, I have the same sensations I have at Mugello at the first braking. When I get to turns 6 and 7 I get the chills on the first lap: you start to feel that the front is closing in, but then you have to change direction. You get quite scared, but it’s one of my favorite spots. Then the third sector is one of the best parts of the calendar in my opinion “.

Ducati is back from an historic result at the Sachsenring, where it made its first five, but even placed eight bikes in the top nine positions. With great honesty, Pecco spoke about what he believes to be the strength of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer: “Surely being eight of us will help us a lot. Even the riders who suffer the most can look at the data on who does better and improve. The The main reason why there are always so many up front is because there are eight of us and we can all improve together.”

When it was pointed out to him that in fact he is the point man and that everyone else sees his data, he replied: “It’s Ducati’s strategy and I share it, also because it’s always been like this. And it’s right that it should be so, otherwise we wouldn’t have progressed so fast in my opinion”.

And from his point of view, the fact that the main rivals all have the same bike as him (there are four Ducatis in the top four places in the World Championship) shouldn’t change the approach: “I experience it as a classic World Championship. The others have the same bike as me, but they’re all riders with different characteristics, so I live it as if it were a normal fight”.

In a recent interview, Gigi Dall’Igna said that the most important thing is that this internal struggle is fair and fair. A thought that the reigning world champion seems to marry perfectly: “This too is right, I hope I never have to call or insult each other. We are all intelligent riders and we know how important loyalty and respect are “.

Recently there was also talk of the possibility that a new change could be made to the weekend format, making sure that only FP2 counts for direct access to Q2, precisely on the proposal of the riders, who would like to work more serenely in FP1 .

“I’d like to, but we should also have more front tyres, because we now have 10 front and 12 rear tyres. If we want to use FP1 to work for the race, we’ll need one or maybe two more front tyres. But it could be a good idea, because it would be the only session in which we can work a bit”.

“Now in FP2 you start doing the time attack in the last 25 minutes and honestly I don’t like doing the time attack as early as FP1, because it’s a session in which you should start approaching the weekend and trying to prepare a race strategy. Instead, you have to already thinking too much about getting into the top 10, so the pressure on that session should be relieved a bit to be able to concentrate a bit on the race,” he concluded.

