The Aprilias dominated Friday in Barcelona, ​​but when it was time to get serious they had to deal once again with Pecco Bagnaia, who took pole position at the Grand Prix in one fell swoop. Catalonia prize and track record.

The Ducati rider lapped in 1’38″639, touching up by a handful of thousandths the record set by Aleix Espargaro yesterday, giving the Borgo Panigale manufacturer its ninth pole of the season in just 11 outings. he is seen beating the world leader by just 104 thousandths, in a qualifying which in any case was decidedly positive for Aprilia, which placed three bikes in the first four positions behind Pecco.

In third position, in fact, there is an amazing Miguel Oliveira: the Portuguese of RNF Racing had to go through from Q1, but the only new tire that was available to him was enough to detach a 1’38″748 which led to completing the front row. Among other things, this time came with an overtaking on Marc Marquez at the last corner, so without the obstacle of the eight-time world champion he could have also signed the pole. In any case, yes this is the first time in history that there will be two Aprilias in the front row.

Instead, Maverick Vinales will have to settle for opening the second row, who finished behind the Portuguese by just 24 thousandths. The bearer of the Noale-based company will share the second row with the two Prima Pramac Racing Ducatis, with Jorge Martin occupying fifth position despite a straight shot in the gravel at turn 1 and preceding his box mate Johann Zarco.

There are even eight Italian bikes that have gone to occupy the first positions of the grid (and this is also a record), because in seventh and eighth positions there are the two Ducatis of Gresini Racing, with Alex Marquez seventh ahead of an excellent Fabio Di Giannantonio, so far author of his best weekend of the season. The eighth time, in fact, gave an excellent follow-up to the direct access to Q2 conquered yesterday by the Roman driver.

The first of the “intruders” is Brad Binder, who however had to settle for ninth time with his KTM, despite paying just four tenths of a delay. On the other hand, Marco Bezzecchi’s qualifying was a bit disappointing, only tenth after a crash at turn 5 in FP2. If he doesn’t want to miss the World Cup train, therefore, he will be called to make two comebacks today and tomorrow. After hitting Q2, and this is in any case a small step forward, Enea Bastianini instead had to settle for 11th place, almost a second behind his pit mate.

Just as Marc Marquez took a step forward, this time at least managing to bring the Honda into Q2, taking advantage of Jack Miller’s hook in Q1. When he had to deal with the best however the RC213V once again melted like snow in the sun, relegating him to 12th place over a second off pole.

Q1 was held with a few drops of rain falling here and there along the track, but without actually getting to wet the asphalt of the Catalan track. In the end, the first of those excluded was Miller himself, who this time therefore didn’t find the paw even in qualifying.

The Australian was out by 162 thousandths and paid for the decision to let Marquez follow in his slipstream, because it was the Honda rider who threw him out, favored by his hook. Sharing the fifth row with the KTM rider will be the other RC16, but branded GasGas Tech3, entrusted to Pol Espargaro, and the second Aprilia RNF, that of the Spaniard Raul Fernandez.

Once again, however, they are bitter at Yamaha, even on a track where a victory was even achieved last year. Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo will in fact line up the two M1s in 16th and 17th position, with “El Diablo” who also ran into a crash at turn 1 after running wide on the scree.

A decidedly negative performance also for Luca Marini. Already yesterday the rider of the Mooney VR46 was the only Ducati rider who didn’t get direct access to Q2, but today a redemption was expected that didn’t come, given that he ends up closing the sixth row in 18th position.

It continues to be late at night in the Honda house. While it is true that Marquez managed to hit at least Q2 this time, the other three RC213Vs complete the starting grid with Joan Mir 20th ahead of Takaaki Nakagami and Iker Lecuona. Among other things, everyone paid about a second and a half in Q1 too, so we’re talking about a very heavy gap.

Ranking Q2

Ranking Q1