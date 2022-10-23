If a good day starts in the morning, the coexistence in the official Ducati garage between Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini during the 2023 season it will be quite fun to follow from the outside. A little less, perhaps, to experience for the managers of the Borgo Panigale house. In fact, at Sepang the main obstacle between Bagnaia and his first world title in the premier class riders – as well as between Ducati and its first riders’ championship since 2007 – was the ‘Beast’, who with his GP21 client of the Gresini team enjoyed a way to make the pulsations rise to a thousand in the red official box, so much so that Paolo Ciabatti, Davide Tardozzi and even Gigi dall’Igna to go up and down the pit lane, in an attempt to manage a internal derby who for a few laps risked complicating Bagnaia’s apparently downhill road towards the grand finale in Valencia.

If Bastianini had managed to beat Bagnaia, in fact, the points advantage of the Piedmontese over Quartararo would have dropped from 23 to 18. But the real terror of any Ducati fan was the possibility that, in the excitement of a no-holds-barred battle for victory , the # 63 could be pushed by the # 23 over the ‘safety limit’, risking to forfeit a ‘zero’ that would have been sportingly tragic. The precedent was there, as he stated without too many words Paolo Ciabatti to the German site Speedweek, also explaining his talks with other Ducati executives and especially with Bastianini’s managerCarlo Pernat.

“It was that moment of the race where we thought the fight at the top might be a bit too risky, considering what was going on and what was at stake. – declared Ciabatti, speaking of his ‘movements’ and of the Tardozzi-Dall’Igna duo – so we discussed which strategy to choose. Because for Pecco it was too important not only to win, but also not to take unnecessary risks. And Aeneas is known to always go on the attack very aggressively. We didn’t want to see a repeat of the Le Mans accident“. On that occasion Bagnaia had stretched out on the ground in an attempt not to lose contact with Bastianini, who had just passed him.

There was a moment in the Sepang race in which Bezzecchi was about to reach Quartararo. If the VR46 driver had passed the Frenchman and Bagnaia had finished first, the Piedmontese would have been arithmetically champion. In that case, Ducati would have implemented stable games. However, Ciabatti explained that, since the ‘Bez’ subsequently slipped behind Quartararo, no orders were imposed on the pilots. Even the writing ‘Bagnaia’, which appeared on Bastianini’s blackboard in the turns in which he was in command, would not have represented a ‘subliminal message’ for the Beast. “We have decided not to do anything – confirmed Ciabatti – because if Bezzecchi had passed Quartararo, Pecco would have had to win. If Fabio had finished fourth, we would have won the title with Pecco. Bezzecchi came within eight tenths of Quartararo, but then came back. This is why we have decided not to intervene“.