The 2023 season could not have started better than this for Pecco Bagnaia, who kicked off his defense of the MotoGP world title by winning both races held in Portugal and effectively becoming the first rider to win the first Sprint Race in the history of the premier class .

Full booty for the Ducati rider, who is now flying to Argentina with the aim of reconfirming himself after a decidedly excellent start to the season. If last year he finished the Termas de Rio Hondo race in fifth position, this year he is clearly the big favourite, considering the crown, the great strength of his Desmosedici and the stratospheric weekend last week.

However, only Bagnaia will represent the Ducati colors this Argentine weekend. Enea Bastianini will not take part in the Argentine Grand Prix after last Saturday’s bad crash in the Sprint Race, in which she suffered a fractured right scapula. Surgery averted and rest in recovery made the rider and the team breathe a sigh of relief. However, the Romagna rider will skip Termas with the aim of getting back in shape in Austin, his stronghold.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Everything was perfect in last week’s GP and I hope the same will happen here in Argentina too. Compared to Portimao, where we had tested a few weeks before the race, here we will have to start our work from scratch, so it will be important to make the most of each session”, explains Bagnaia. In fact, the MotoGP returns to Termas after a year and it will be a good test bench to confirm the good sensations.

Even though he hasn’t carried out any tests on the Argentine track, the reigning world champion is confident in his Desmosedici and knows he’s in a position to fight for victory: “In any case, I’m optimistic: my feeling with the bike at the moment is incredible, so I’m confident I can do well in any condition. This weekend I will be the only one representing my team. I wish Enea a speedy recovery and I hope he can get back on track with us in Austin.”