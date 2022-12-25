

“Yesterday, today and tomorrow… together”. Pecco Bagnaia’s 2022 was amazing, with the conquest of his first world title in the MotoGP class, the second in his career, after that of Moto2 achieved in 2018.

With this short message, followed by a heart, the Ducati rider announced on Instagram that he had already put the icing on the cake for this year in itself … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Bagnaia #asks #hand #Domizia #married