The Aprilias truly seemed from another planet on the first day of practice for the Catalunya Grand Prix, on a track made very tricky by very low grip. The RS-GPs seem to go down well with these conditions, but the world leader Pecco Bagnaia hoisted himself in the slipstream of Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, once again proving to be right on track.

The Ducati rider collected a gap of more than three tenths from the new track record set by Aleix and recognized the superiority of his rivals from Noale. However, he is happy with the work done on his Desmosedici GP, because he is convinced he has reduced the gap over the course of the day.

“I’m happy, because it’s not an easy track for us, especially for me who’s always struggled. Where there’s little grip, I always lack something, instead we were able to get off to a pretty good start right away. We closed the gap a bit compared to the Aprilia, who at the moment have a clear advantage in terms of traction, especially with new tyres. But we’re getting close, so I’m happy with how the day went,” said Bagnaia.

The gap has narrowed, but according to him it will be very tough to beat the RS-GPs this time: “This is a track where Maverick and Aleix are very strong, where the Aprilia has a clear advantage in acceleration and traction, so they have to try to exploit it 100% and win. A bit like we did in Austria. It’s a track a bit similar to Silverstone (where Espargaro had won), so they manage to exploit the characteristics of their chassis”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

It was dry today, but for the rest of the weekend there is a concrete risk that the rain could arrive and make the conditions even more treacherous: “I’m quite ready for anything. The forecasts worried me because they predicted 16 millimeters of rain and in We wouldn’t even have been able to lap in those conditions. If it were to rain on a track with so little grip, it will be interesting to see how we’ll be able to lap, but we’re always ready for anything.”

“In general, on all the other tracks we’ve always had the opportunity to try at least one session in the wet. Here it’s been years since we’ve ridden in the wet and there’s already a lot of slipping in the dry, so I have no idea what we could find. In any case, it will be a different situation than usual for everyone,” he added.

The real problem, however, is the asphalt conditions, which have really reached the limit. According to the reigning world champion, therefore, the time has come to intervene at least in view of next year’s race.

“It’s a general situation of poor grip, not just for the MotoGP. Anyone on this track has difficulty with traction. It almost feels like riding at the Ranch when you put the gas on, because you only have a lot of spinning, plus you always lose the front too It’s really very close to the limit, but at least for two or three years already, so we’ll have to talk about it in the Safety Commission to find a solution at least for next year,” he concluded.