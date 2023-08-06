Losing a race on the last lap must certainly hurt, but the way things went yesterday Pecco Bagnaia can look back on the overall outcome of the Silverstone weekend with a smile. After losing points to both of his pursuers in the Sprint, today he made up for it, because Marco Bezzecchi crashed and Jorge Martin didn’t go beyond sixth place. This means that he leaves Great Britain with a margin of 41 points over the Spaniard and with 47 over his compatriot.

It is clear that after leading the race practically from start to finish, moreover in very critical conditions, given that a light drizzle arrived in the last seven laps to complicate everything, it shouldn’t be easy to see yourself beaten a few corners from the end . But the fact that it was Aleix Espargaro who did it, who is currently far away in the standings with his Aprilia, still managed to leave the Ducati rider half-smiling.

“We started with the soft front tire because the conditions weren’t the best, but slowly the temperature rose and we were a bit at the limit with the soft front. Then it started to rain and I didn’t understand where the limit was and how hard we could push, but finishing second was important, because yesterday didn’t give us what we should have taken. It was a good race. I pushed as hard as I could and I knew that Aprilia had a small advantage in terms of acceleration. I tried to do my best, but today it wasn’t enough,” Bagnaia told Sky Sport MotoGP.

When asked if he expected Aleix to attack on the last lap, he added: “I felt he was pushing there, I tried to do the last lap by pushing a little more, but it wasn’t enough : when we came out of Copse I felt he was accelerating a bit more and I tried to hold on, but that is a point where it’s really easy to make mistakes. I tried again at the end, but he managed to get more traction and so I wasn’t able to get too close on Hangar Straight. But it went well and I’m satisfied, because I couldn’t have done more than that today”.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Although today smiled at him in terms of world standings even with second place, the reigning world champion explained that he hadn’t made any calculations and hadn’t accepted defeat until the checkered flag.

“I only accepted it when the race was over. I tried, but I couldn’t get traction well, so I lost a lot in acceleration. I tried to do more in braking and cornering, but the Aprilia always succeeds on these tracks to be very fast over the distance. But we did our best, so we have to be happy. Now let’s see how it goes in Austria”.

Finally, he said he didn’t notice that his friend Marco Bezzecchi had crashed behind him after a few laps, even though after watching the video he has quite clear ideas on the dynamics of the Mooney VR46 rider’s crash.

“I didn’t know it and hadn’t seen it. They asked me if I had heard his crash, but in reality I hadn’t. Let’s say that today the situation at turn 15 was very critical, because there was a lot of front lock. Being in front, I had a bit of air, his pressure will have risen as he is slipstreaming, and I think it was this that led him to crash. I have seen the images of the crash and it can be seen that the front lock had started much earlier.” he concluded.

