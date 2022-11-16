2022 is destined to remain indelible in Pecco Bagnaia’s memory and not just for being the year of his first MotoGP World Champion title. Today, the Piedmontese rider was received at the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who wanted to pay homage to him and to Ducati, present in full force, for their historic feat.

In fact, it had been 50 years since an Italian rider had failed to win the premier class title on a local motorbike, since the days of Giacomo Agostini and MV Agusta. What was already an extraordinary result in itself, given that Borgo Panigale hadn’t won the riders’ title since 2007, has therefore taken on what we could define as epic. Also because he also ousted Valentino Rossi as the last Italian MotoGP champion, 13 years after his ninth crown.

Pecco had always emphasized that he wanted to share the honor of this invitation with his entire team, who played a fundamental role, and was satisfied, because not only were the top management of the Bologna company with him, but the entire MotoGP team. Also accompanied by a delegation from the IMF, the world champion did not hide his emotion in meeting President Mattarella, to whom he donated the helmet with which he won the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, a special version dedicated to a another Italian honour, the Frecce Tricolore.

“I thank the President of the Republic for welcoming us to the Quirinale, it is a real honor for us. This year we managed to achieve an extraordinary result, of which we are very proud: we won the MotoGP World Championship, an Italian rider on a Italian motorcycle, 50 years after Giacomo Agostini’s last World Championship on an MV Agusta,” said Bagnaia.

“This result is the result of many years of hard work, both from me and from the whole team. Together we managed to improve our bike to make it the benchmark of the championship, and we must be proud of it. After cutting the finish line in Valencia two weeks ago, I walked the last meters proudly carrying our flag, aware of having demonstrated to the whole world that the talent and ingenuity of us Italians are second to none,” he added.

Enchanted by the Desmosedici GP, the President then paid homage to Pecco and the Ducati: “It’s a great pleasure to receive Pecco Bagnaia to congratulate him. I think Valentino Rossi is happy to see that the story continues with the successes of other protagonists of the our motorcycling. This year’s success is particularly important, having an Italian champion back on an Italian motorcycle after 50 years is particularly satisfying”.

“Bagnaia is an example for our youngsters and it’s great that he has highlighted how his individual talent is further enhanced by a group of great professionals like that of Ducati,” he added.

Read also: