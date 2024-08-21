The title fight is intense between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, who are alternating at the top of the standings. After his one-two at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, the reigning world champion is back in the lead with 5 points over the Pramac rider. However, both maintain that the battle for the world championship will not affect their cordial relationship.

Already in 2023 they fought until the end for the title, but both have maintained a very good relationship on the track, avoiding battles even off the circuits. Their world duel seems very contrasting with some rivalries seen in MotoGP in the past, for example that between Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez, which exploded to the point of attracting attention even outside the World Championship.

Speaking for himself, the two-time MotoGP world champion stressed that both he and Martin respect each other as riders, which is why their rivalry has always been peaceful: “When there is respect, there is peace outside and war inside the track, but always with respect. We have known each other for a long time, I have never understood riders who change their relationship during their careers”.

“It’s true that when you fight for the same goal, things can change a bit, but there must always be respect, and it seems like it’s still the case since last year or even when we were younger,” explained Bagnaia.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

For his part, Martin appeared very calm after last weekend’s defeat, maintaining that there is no reason to be angry with Bagnaia for beating him at the Red Bull Ring. The Spaniard finds himself in a difficult situation, having already announced his move to Aprilia for 2025, complicating the relationship with Ducati.

But he hopes the respect he has had for Bagnaia so far will continue in a friendly battle within the brand, even as they prepare to compete for rival manufacturers in 2025: “As Pecco said, it’s not last year or this year, we still have many years of fighting each other.”

“I give my best, if he is better than me, why should I be angry with him? It’s just about respect. If everything is respectful on and off the track, I’m also happy for his victories, I hope our relationship will continue like this forever,” Martin concluded.