The “spring break” is coming to an end and this weekend the MotoGP returns to action in Assen, where the Ducati Lenovo team is still full of energy from the amazing home weekend. In fact, we left off with the splendid one-two scored by Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini in the Italian Grand Prix at the beginning of June and now we return to the track with the aim of replicating the excellent results.

Bagnaia, winner of the last two races (Barcelona and Misano), goes to Assen 18 points behind championship leader Jorge Martin. However, the “Cathedral” is one of the favorite tracks of the reigning world champion, who also has it tattooed on his arm. Here he has won the last two editions, so the goal is to triumph for the third time in a row (in Holland and this season).

“After Mugello it was nice to have three weeks off to recover. I rested a bit, but above all I continued to train, also riding on the track with my Panigale V4S and then taking part in a Monster Energy event at Silverstone together with other riders. But now we’re getting serious again and I’m happy to restart the season from Assen, one of my favorite tracks which I also have tattooed on my arm”, explains Bagnaia.

The reigning champion’s idea is to continue along this positive line to further reduce the gap in the standings: “In the last GPs we managed to work well and my feeling with the Desmosedici was excellent; I’m coming off two consecutive victories, three if we also count the Mugello Sprint, therefore, there are certainly the conditions to continue to do well. Let’s hope the weather is good and allows us to work consistently from the first session on Friday but, in any case, I’m ready to face the weekend in any condition.”

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini also arrives at Assen with great confidence. During the spring break he announced his farewell to Ducati and his arrival in KTM in 2025, but the current season is still long and the goal is to conclude his journey in Borgo Panigale in the best possible way. He starts again from Assen, where he arrives strong from the excellent result of Mugello that has given him greater confidence in a 2024 in which he still feels that something is missing to be 100% in tune with his bike.

“This long break was necessary, but now I really want to get back on track. After the good result obtained in the home race in Italy, I arrive in Holland motivated and recharged: I had never managed to get on the podium at Mugello in the past and I managed to do so this year despite still feeling like something is missing, it gives me hope for the next races. Compared to the past, this year I have been more consistent: we are working well and race after race we continue to grow. So I believe we are close to finding that explosiveness that we still lack, even if a step forward has been made. We will work hard from the first session on Friday to be able to fight for the top positions”, explains Bastianini