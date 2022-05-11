The MotoGP World Championship arrives in Le Mans to compete at the historic Bugatti Circuit this weekend, the French GP, the seventh round of the 2022 season.

Present on the calendar continuously since 2000, the famous track in the Sarthe region has seen Ducati achieve eleven podiums so far, including two victories. The Borgo Panigale house was in fact the winner of the last two editions of the French Grand Prix.

In 2020 it was Danilo Petrucci who achieved a spectacular victory in the wet, while last year Jack Miller hit his second consecutive success with the Desmosedici GP in a race made daring by the rain and a “flag-to-flag”. The Australian driver, currently eleventh in the overall standings with a podium to his credit this year thanks to his third place in Austin (USA), wants to be the protagonist of the race in France.

“I am happy to be back racing in France, where I certainly have good memories after the victory obtained last year! I really love the Le Mans track and I feel I can be competitive again this year with the Desmosedici GP 22. The weather forecast for this weekend they are good, but the weather in this region always tends to be quite unpredictable. In any case, I am ready to face the weekend in any conditions with the aim of getting another good result on Sunday in the race! “, he said Miller.

The same goes for his teammate Francesco Bagnaia, winner of the last GP, held at Jerez in Spain. The Italian driver aims to continue his positive trend and to shorten the distance from the top of the standings which currently sees him fifth, 33 points behind the leader Quartararo.

“This week off has certainly helped me to recover and let my shoulder rest after the two consecutive Grands Prix in Portimão and Jerez, which were very demanding. We are arriving in France, on a track that in general I really like and where I enjoy myself. always driving, but it is certainly also not an easy track, where we struggled a bit in the dry last year, “said Bagnaia.

“Compared to last season, this year the weather should be better: no rain is expected and the temperatures also seem to be higher. Our goal is to continue the excellent work done in Jerez and to be competitive and fast here in France as well. “, he added.