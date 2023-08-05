In the first part of the 2023 season, Pecco Bagnaia was probably the rider who adapted best to the novelty of the MotoGP format: the Sprint race. On seven occasions he finished on the podium, three of which on the top step, and when it went really badly he finished sixth in Argentina.

The summer break doesn’t seem to have done well for the Ducati rider in this sense, because at the restart, at Silverstone, his first zero arrived in the short race on Saturday. And not because of a crash, but precisely because the leader of the championship classification was unable to keep up with the pace of the best on the wet track, which however was drying out.

After getting off to a bad start from the second row, in fact, he gradually lost positions, until he fell to 14th place overall, with a Desmosedici GP that had suddenly become undriveable, without having for the moment an explanation as to why. However, the technicians from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer are already working on it, because it is essential to be able to get an answer in view of tomorrow’s long race.

“The team is already working, trying to understand what happened with the data. This morning in the wet, I was second in FP2 and in qualifying I was fighting for pole position, but already in the warm-up lap before the Sprint, I understood that there was it was something that wasn’t right, because I went wide at the first braking a little harder. I couldn’t stop and I was in trouble, because I braked very little”, said Bagnaia, who still being the world leader with a 27-point margin over Marco Bezzecchi attended the press conference.

“It was quite difficult to do anything: there were riders passing me from all sides, inside and out, but I was at the limit despite being so slow. It was tough, but we know what the our level and that 14th place is not our position and our goal, so we’ll work for tomorrow. Then it makes me feel a little better knowing that it’s not because of my demerit, but because something anomalous happened,” he added .

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked if he had a clearer hypothesis in his head for these difficulties, he continued: “I honestly don’t know, we need to understand it better, but I’m almost 100% sure that the problem didn’t stem from my set-up. Maybe though it could be linked to the crash in qualifying. Fortunately, we have time to understand and resolve the situation in view of tomorrow.”

Wanting to look at the glass half full, the positive aspect is that it was a Sprint, so the points lost on direct rivals were relatively few: “Absolutely, because in the end there are 9 points lost on Bezzecchi and 4 on Martin. Not it’s not much, they are always important points and we have to consider that we have already lost points in three long races in the first part of the season, so things like this shouldn’t happen”.

Tomorrow’s long race should take place in the dry, because the weather forecasts push the disturbance away from Silverstone. Something that should relieve the world champion, who in any case believes he can be competitive even in the wet once the problem has been identified and solved.

“To be honest, yesterday I felt quite good and I think I was quite competitive. It’s more difficult to make a difference here, because you have to take rear tire wear into consideration. So, you don’t have to push too hard and you don’t have to do it at the wrong times. I think we have the package and the performance to be up front to fight in both cases. Whether it’s a dry or wet race, I think we can fight for the top positions.”

