It was not a Saturday full of smiles that of Silverstone for Pecco Bagnaia. The Ducati home Italian took a good second row (fifth position) in qualifying for the British GP, but the fact that he was only the third fastest Ducati of the day behind Johann Zarco and Jack Miller – for him that normally on the flying lap he is perhaps the best rider on the grid – it is a testament to how not everything on his GP22 has yet gone to the right place. Even to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP, at the end of Q2, the centaur from Chivasso acknowledged that he is certainly not experiencing the best weekend of the season. His hope, however, is to be able to deal with the problems that beset him by tomorrow, in order to snatch important points in the race.

“Unfortunately we are working hard to find the rhythm – explained Bagnaia on TV – today we worked on a very used tire and we noticed that the only one to do the same strategy was Mir, who then put on another tire. So it becomes difficult to understand where we are. This year the speed on this track is incredible. Going 57.9 in qualifying was difficult for me, I didn’t have the speed I usually have in terms of time attacks. I’m struggling and I’m not feeling too good right now, but I think we have found something that will help us tomorrow and why we struggle. So now I’m quiet“.

The speech, in the end, then moved on to the ‘usual’ variable tires. Bagnaia thus explained what kind of work she did today was. “The hard construction is similar to the average, so there aren’t too many differences there. But having fallen into PL1 I never took the average to the end of my life – he highlighted – then I had to do some shared tests and it was better to do them with a tire that would have dropped a lot, so we opted to go with the used medium tire. To see from the data it seems that the hard with Zarco worked well, so we also have that option “.