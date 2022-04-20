After the first four Grand Prix of the 2022 season held outside Europe, the MotoGP World Championship arrives in Portugal, at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, near Portimãoto play his first appointment of the year in the Old Continent.

The circuit, located in the Algarve region and introduced to the calendar in 2020, has hosted the world championship on three occasions already. In the most recent, the Algarve GP last October, both Ducati Lenovo Team riders took the podium. Francis Bagnaia, who started from pole position thanks to the new circuit record signed in qualifying, secured his third success of the season by also signing the fastest lap in the race, while Jack Miller, who started second behind his teammate, crossed the finish line third, bringing the podiums achieved by Ducati on the Portuguese track to 4. After a good weekend in America, which saw him finish fifth and rediscover positive feelings on his Desmosedici GP, Pecco aims to achieve an important result in Portimão. The Italian driver currently occupies the 12th position in the general classification with a gap of 38 points on the leader Bastianini. Miller, seventh in the standings after securing his first podium of the season in Austin by finishing third in the race, wants to be among the protagonists of the Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend again.

Francis Bagnaia: “After the break of the last few days, I am now energized and ready to face the first European appointment of the season! Both in Argentina and in America we are back to work like last year, finally managing to take steps forward and rediscover the sensations I was used to on my Desmosedici GP. Unfortunately in Austin we were unable to go beyond a fifth position, because we lacked a bit of speed in the race. This weekend we will race in Portimão, a circuit where last year we managed to go fast in both GPs held on this track: it is a very positive fact, because it will allow us to take stock of the work done so far and understand where we still need to improve. . I can’t wait to get on track!“.

Jack Miller: “I am really excited to be back racing in Europe, where I think that the world championship will really come to life. Being on the podium in the last GP in America gives me the right confidence to face this important part of the Championship. I can’t wait to hit the track in Portimão, a track that I really like! Last year I finished third in the last race held here and I think there are all the conditions to be able to do well again this year“.