After finishing eleventh the first day of free practice, partly conditioned by the rain, Francesco Bagnaia he was aiming to improve in FP3 to return directly to Q2 but this morning he was unable to complete both of his time attack attempts. Hindered first by Franco Morbidelli (then penalized with a double long lap to be served in tomorrow’s race), Pecco subsequently crashed while he was improving and therefore finished with the 11th fastest time. Bagnaia then took part in Q1, closed in first place, but in Q2, during his last “time attack”, he ran into another slip which prevented him from going beyond the ninth time.

Jack Miller instead it will start from the fifth row. The Australian driver, fourteenth after PL3, took part in Q1 as his teammate, but was nevertheless the protagonist of a highside which prevented him from going beyond fourth place. Miller will therefore start fourteenth in tomorrow’s race. Jorge’s two Desmosedici GPs will be in the Malaysian GP Martin (Pramac Racing Team) and Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing) starting in front of everyone. The Spaniard, thanks to a formidable lap in 1: 57.790obtained Ducati’s 70th pole position in MotoGP, also signing the new circuit record.

Francesco Bagnaia (# 63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (1: 58.862): “This morning in PL3 I made a mistake and crashed, also because I was a bit nervous after meeting two slow riders on my line. I had the potential to go straight into Q2 and I just had to feel more comfortable. But this afternoon I crashed because I was forcing a lot, but I wanted the front row at all costs. In any case, we must be satisfied because in FP4 we were fast with used tires and this is what really matters. On this track, starting so far back is not entirely penalizing: we can take advantage of the long straight to try to make up ground immediately, but then we will have to do an intelligent race and avoid mistakes“.

Jack Miller (# 43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 14th (1: 59.064): “Obviously i can’t be satisfied of this qualification, but today it went like this. This morning, when it started to rain in PL3, I thought it was going to intensify and I waited too long in the garage, losing the opportunity to go out for a last time attack. In Q1, the crash prevented me from improving at the end. In any case, I feel comfortable on the bike and I also have a good pace. We did a lot of laps on the soft tire and it seems to hold up the race distance well, even though twenty laps are very long considering the temperatures and humidity. My leg was starting to hurt less today than it did yesterday, but after today’s fall I’m a little sore again. It won’t be easy tomorrow, but we will try to do our best as always“.