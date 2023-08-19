The maxi-carramble at the start of the MotoGP Sprint at the Red Bull Ring ended up quite the center of attention, stealing the show from those who probably deserved it more than anyone today, namely Pecco Bagnaia. The World Championship leader was the absolute ruler of the Austrian Saturday, conquering the pole position and leading from start to finish in the short race.

The Piedmontese got off to a great start and immediately took the lead of the group, just like in the strategy he had thought of at the table: the idea was to attack and try to get in front and manage the pace, preventing the KTMs from jumping in front of him. At the start he also had the help of a few small tricks introduced by Ducati, as he himself confirmed.

“Some updates were brought that worked, especially for the start. But I think it was also the best start ever in terms of reaction. It was one of the times I concentrated more at the first braking point, because I knew how fast the KTMs would have started and I couldn’t afford to stay behind Binder due to the pressure in the front tyre,” Bagnaia said on the Sky Sport MotoGP microphone.

“I tried to brake as hard as possible in the first three or four braking points of the race and then I pushed without thinking about anything. I knew it would be the right strategy, because here we have the toughest casing, so I’m happy even if tomorrow will be a totally different race,” he added.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The reigning world champion revealed the secret of the hellish pace he managed to impart to the race: “What made us stop in terms of pace was a setting change that I requested between qualifying and the Sprint and finally I was able to get the bike to turn a little more, which is the thing that limits us a bit this year. So I have to say thanks to my team”.

The heat made itself felt, forcing everyone, or almost everyone, to use the medium tire on the rear also in the Sprint: “We were all convinced we were using the soft, not just us at Ducati but also the other brands. The track today was a a little slower than yesterday and in qualifying, already in the second time trial, you could feel that the tire was heating up a lot and spinning even on the straight.So it was the best solution to put the medium tire, which in the end is the tire that won the race. ‘Last year”.

If today he attacked from start to finish, for tomorrow the watchword seems to be management: “Tomorrow we won’t see a low 1’29”, we will stay at a high 1’29” or a low 1’30”. The problem on this track, as I have already said, is that the rear tire overheats, causing spinning even on the straight. So it’s almost better to go a little calmer at the start and manage this situation until the end, because the tire will struggle towards the last ten laps.”

