MotoGP | Bagnaia: “21 points aren’t many, but now Martin has to take a risk”

Laughs best who laughs last. It’s becoming almost a trend for the finale of the 2023 MotoGP title race. Saturday almost always sees Jorge Martin emerge as the undisputed king of the Sprints, as evidenced by his eight successes, but then on Sunday Pecco Bagnaia’s reply arrives very promptly. And the one that arrived in Qatar is one of those that risk leaving its mark on the season.

While the reigning world champion led the race practically from start to finish, only giving in to an amazing Fabio Di Giannantonio at the end, the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid had to deal with a rear tire that wasn’t working as he would have expected (which also happened to Pecco yesterday), which relegated him to a supporting role, which he ended only in tenth place.

A turnaround which, however, allowed Bagnaia to bring his margin in the standings to 21 points, when only 37 points for next weekend in Valencia remain at stake. An advantage that is not definitive, but which we could certainly define as at least reassuring compared to the just 7 to manage with which the Piedmontese found himself 24 hours ago, who in his analysis to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP was pressed precisely on the hot topic of the weekend, namely the tires.

“It’s very difficult to draw conclusions. Here we had a fairly particular tire, which we don’t use often. I felt great on Friday and yesterday morning too, then not in the Sprint. Today I simply did what I would have expected yesterday. I was able to exploit it and manage the motorbike pick-up, whereas yesterday there was just no way to do it”, said Bagnaia.

“But in any case we were good, because we could let ourselves be influenced by the situation and get fooled: this morning we tried something, but we went back because we were convinced that yesterday the problem wasn’t the bike. Today everything worked as it should and the thing “The fundamental thing was starting strong and managing to get in front. Then everything went pretty smoothly apart from the near-disaster with Diggia at turn 1,” he added.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

And we couldn’t help but talk about the episode that froze the blood of all his fans, but also of those directly involved: after being overtaken by Di Giannantonio with four laps to go, he tried to respond at the first braking point, but it was was sucked into the wake of the Gresini Racing Ducati and grazed it with a slight contact, then ending up wide on the escape route, but managing to get back onto the track in second position thanks to the advantage gained by the leading tandem over the rest of the group .