Honda was unlucky in the debut of the new chassis, the part ordered from Kalex which, in a sense, has become HRC’s great hope to put the RC213V back on the competitive path. Mir, who had assured Motorsport.com on Sunday that “I don’t have any chassis to test in the test, it’s not planned”, was included at the last minute in the test program of the new component, which was tested in the morning by Stefan Bradl and the Honda test team, handing it over to Joan Mir in the afternoon. An electrical problem, however, marred the first contact.

“Overall it was a bit of a chaotic day, with a series of events causing a lot of activity. In the morning the plan was to try different fairings and aerodynamic parts, an area where I think this bike can have a room for improvement. One seems to help us with cornering in fast corners and avoiding wheelies, which is kind of the goal of the wings. The bike has improved, that’s what Brad has had on the bike for the entire weekend and it wasn’t bad,” he said.

“We also tried a chassis we had in pre-season, but then we weren’t able to use it like we’re doing now and I liked it more when we went back. I found a better feeling, and that’s today’s goal. Then I had an accident, I ran out of fairings, we only had one, and I had to go back to the standard one, which is clearly worse.”

Mir had the opportunity to test the new Kalex chassis, but with a lot of bad luck: “In the afternoon, at the last minute, I tried the (new) chassis that Bradl tested, with the bad luck that I did one lap, passed the finish line and I had an electrical problem with the bike, which stopped and I had to go back to the garage to get the other bike. I wasn’t able to test it. It was a mess, with just one lap you can’t tell. Sometimes , when you come out of the garage and the bike is running, you feel it and I noticed that the concept is different and that the bike had positive aspects, but I won’t rush to say anything, maybe it’s better, but I don’t know.Bradl crashed with this chassis, just when he had to give it to me, was bad luck”.

Despite the German test rider’s crash, Honda was able to gather information: “He was able to ride in the morning, so we have information from him, who is a slightly different rider. He likes it. Stefan told me he likes it a lot and is curious about let us try it out to see what we think. It’s a different way of riding for him, but if he likes it, that’s good. The fairing I tried is not a revolution, but it wasn’t worse, it was a little better, but we’re not looking for a ‘bit, we are looking for more,” said the Majorcan.