Francesco Bagnaia yesterday tried to take sides in favor of confirming Jack Miller in the official Ducati team for 2023, but the games they now seem to be done for the Australian who will go to seek his fortune elsewhere after six years in the Borgo Panigale house, the last two in the factory structure with which he obtained two victories in 2021 in Jerez and Le Mans.

As reported by Sky Sportsin fact, Miller is destined to ride one KTM in 2023. Already when the ‘case’ Jorge Lorenzo broke out in the summer of 2018 – the Majorcan had a flashback with the Ducati that did not materialize – KTM had forcefully courted the rider who in Moto3 with the Austrian house had nearly won the title in 2014 before climbing directly into the premier class with Honda ‘skipping’ the Moto2.

Miller will find the former boss Francesco Guidottia great admirer of Miller, who if he does not find space within the official structure in the event of Miguel Oliveira’s confirmation will be included in the Tech-3 team in place of Raul Fernandez with a 100% official driver treatment.

Miller’s place in the official Ducati team is destined for one of Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin. Those who are not promoted will ‘remain’ in Pramac in the case of Martin or will move to that team in the case of Bastianini who is currently the Gresini driver.