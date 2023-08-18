MotoGP Austria, Vinales praises Aprilia



After having been through all the colors at the Red Bull Ring in recent years, Maverick Viñales is ready for a weekend of protagonists. The Spaniard from Aprilia was in fact classified in second place in the qualifying sessions of the Austrian Grand Prix valid for determining the ten qualifiers for tomorrow’s Q2. The former Yamaha rider set a time which – without Marco Bezzecchi’s even better one – would have been the track record and can be said to be extremely satisfied with his Friday.

Vinales’ words



“Both Bezzecchi and I shot in record times, which is a very good thing. Every time I feel better with the bike, already at Silverstone we made some mistakes because we didn’t have time to practice due to the crash, but the guys are understanding well what I want to go fast. Each time I find a bike that fits better, I’m happy with the performance and to see what we’re capable of when we get the most out of it. We must continue to work, improve and always try to stay focused on our path“, this is the comment of Viñales a Sky Sports MotoGP.

“I felt like today I was fast from the start. I immediately did a low 1:30, which was the time to arrive at the end of the pace tests, then in the Practices I did 1:29.5 of pace, and it was good, much better than last year. We know it’s only Friday, but this approach and these times are very positive for us“, he concluded. “I have to say that we made a little mistake at Silverstone, trying a new swingarm in the race, and it was a gamble. We tested well today, there is room to work with the new swingarm. It’s all a matter of setup, we’re understanding. Before Silverstone I had a lot of problems under braking, I couldn’t be clean and precise because the bike ran away: we worked a lot with the set-up on this point and it seems to work quite well, I recovered my strong point which is braking“.

Espargaró’s words

“I’m satisfied because on ‘stop&go’ tracks like these I’ve always struggled to stop the bike under braking and during acceleration, but today we were able to see a marked improvement in the bike, which appears more balanced“, added teammate Aleix Espargaró, seventh today. “I was also able to take advantage of Maverick’s data, which really made the difference today, both on a single lap and on pace. It was very effective, I know there is room so tomorrow I will try to improve further”.