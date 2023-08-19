MotoGP Austria: Aprilia remembers Colaninno, Vinales controversial

MotoGP Saturday in Austria opened with the worst news for Aprilia Racing and for the entire Piaggio Group, namely the death of the President and CEO Roberto Colaninno. A man who has always believed in racing as the maximum expression of technology on two wheels, which has always been the flagship of the Italian company. An emotional minute of silence preceded the first start of the weekend, that of today’s Sprint race, with the participation of all the teams and riders on the starting grid.

The match report featured Maverick Vinales starting from the second position obtained in qualifying, with Aleix Espargaró on the fourth row. Viñales didn’t find the best gap, losing a few positions, before getting involved (in spite of him) in a series of contacts triggered by an all too aggressive maneuver by Martin. Restarting from the rear, the Spaniard then showed off the extraordinary pace he had already seen in all the sessions, managing (despite the halved distance of the Sprint) to catch up with his teammate who was fighting for sixth place. The eighth final place certainly doesn’t do justice to what has been shown so far at the Red Bull Ring, the epilogue of which is postponed to tomorrow’s race. Aleix had some difficulties especially in managing the front, which prevented him from being incisive in the strong braking typical of the Austrian track. Seventh in the final, with fifth place just a few tenths away, is a result on which to build the foundations for a good Sunday race. Very unfortunate Lorenzo Savadori, hit by Fabio Quartararo in overtaking and forced to end his Sprint prematurely.

Espargaró’s words

“It was a complicated race, for several reasons: I didn’t get off to a very good start, then the front tire pressure built up very quickly, causing me problems under braking and making me difficult to overtake. I’m not making excuses, Maverick had a much faster pace than me today, so we just have to analyze the data and try to improve in view of tomorrow’s Grand Prix. We don’t really miss much, if we succeed I think we can fight for the top five and thus bring home some good points”.

Vinales’ words

“The start compromised the race, immediately after the start I was no longer in the conditions to be able to fight at the top. It’s a shame, today we could have aimed for the podium because we had a very good pace. That’s the positive note of this race: I was fast and in a few laps I was able to make up ground on the riders in front of me and make a lot of overtaking. We have the speed, that’s beyond doubt, and I feel stronger than ever astride this bike, but it’s essential to be effective from the start in order to achieve the result“, this is his comment to the Aprilia channels. To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP he increased the dose: “We have a bad start, we have the potential to be in front and the clutch needs to improve. As a driver I can’t do more, the rest is there. I’m doing everything, I ride well, I have the right head but you have to get me going”.