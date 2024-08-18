by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP Austria, Race Standings

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Detachment/Withdrawal 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 28 42:11.173 2 J.Martin Ducati 28 +3.232 3 E. Bastianini Ducati 28 +7.357 4 Mr. Marquez Ducati 28 +13.836 5 B. Binder KTM 28 +18.620 6 Mr. Bezzecchi Ducati 28 +21.206 7 Mr. Vinales Aprilia 28 +24.322 8 F. Morbidelli Ducati 28 +27.677 9 A. Espargaro Aprilia 28 +28.829 10 A. Marquez Ducati 28 +30.268 11 P. Espargaro KTM 28 +30.526 12 Mr. Oliveira Aprilia 28 +30.702 13 P. Acosta KTM 28 +33.736 14 T.Nakagami Honda 28 +36.310 15 A. Fernandez KTM 28 +36.522 16 A. Rins Yamaha 28 +37.571 17 J.Mir Honda 28 +40.432 18 F. Quartararo Yamaha 28 +43.788 19 J.Miller KTM 28 +44.134 20 L.Savadori Aprilia 28 +44.576 21 J.Zarco Honda 28 +54.126 22 S. Bradl Honda 28 +54.923 Refrain R. Fernandez Aprilia 27 Technical problem Refrain L. Marini Honda 5 Technical problem

MotoGP Austria, Race Report

Francis Bagnaia completes the masterpiece of the Red Bull Ring and, after yesterday’s Sprint, also takes home the Austrian Grand Prix. Perfect performance by “Pecco”, who projects the replay of the short race on the monitor and wins in total control ahead of Jorge Martin. A victory that the reigning world champion builds at the start of the second lap, when he passes his rival on turn 1: Bagnaia essentially never leaves the lead and doesn’t get upset even when Martinator makes a last desperate attempt to catch up in the finale. With his 25th victory in MotoGP, the seventh of the season, “Pecco” returns to the top of the World Championship alone, with a five-point advantage over the Spaniard.

Enea also on the podium Bastianiniwho is having a race of his own: too strong for the group behind, but still inferior to Bagnaia and Martin who have been racing separately all weekend. Ducati Marc completes the poker Marquez: the eight-time world champion fails to activate the lowering device at the start and goes long at the first corner, falling into the second half of the grid, then he is the protagonist of a furious comeback that ends in fourth place with a great overtaking on Brad Binder. It’s hard to say what he could have done without that poor start (he probably would have gone on the podium), surely the #93 is the only one to provide a show on the track today.

Also in the top 10 are Binder, a recovered Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Viñales, Franco Morbidelli, Aleix Espargaró and Alex Marquez. Pedro Acosta is still anonymous – 13th – the disaster of the Japanese continues, with only Takaaki Nakagami in the points.

MotoGP Austria, the Race Live

You can relive the emotions of the Austrian Grand Prix with our live commentary.

Future appointments

MotoGP will be back on track in two weeks for the Aragón weekend: it starts on Friday 30 August with FP1 at 10.45 and Practice at 15. FP2 will be on Saturday at 10.10, followed by Qualifying, while the Sprint will begin at 15. On Sunday, the 12th Grand Prix of the year will start as usual at 14.