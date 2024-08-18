by VALERIO BARRETTA
MotoGP Austria, Race Standings
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Turns
|Detachment/Withdrawal
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|28
|42:11.173
|2
|J.Martin
|Ducati
|28
|+3.232
|3
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|28
|+7.357
|4
|Mr. Marquez
|Ducati
|28
|+13.836
|5
|B. Binder
|KTM
|28
|+18.620
|6
|Mr. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|28
|+21.206
|7
|Mr. Vinales
|Aprilia
|28
|+24.322
|8
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|28
|+27.677
|9
|A. Espargaro
|Aprilia
|28
|+28.829
|10
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|28
|+30.268
|11
|P. Espargaro
|KTM
|28
|+30.526
|12
|Mr. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|28
|+30.702
|13
|P. Acosta
|KTM
|28
|+33.736
|14
|T.Nakagami
|Honda
|28
|+36.310
|15
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|28
|+36.522
|16
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|28
|+37.571
|17
|J.Mir
|Honda
|28
|+40.432
|18
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|28
|+43.788
|19
|J.Miller
|KTM
|28
|+44.134
|20
|L.Savadori
|Aprilia
|28
|+44.576
|21
|J.Zarco
|Honda
|28
|+54.126
|22
|S. Bradl
|Honda
|28
|+54.923
|Refrain
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|27
|Technical problem
|Refrain
|L. Marini
|Honda
|5
|Technical problem
MotoGP Austria, Race Report
Francis Bagnaia completes the masterpiece of the Red Bull Ring and, after yesterday’s Sprint, also takes home the Austrian Grand Prix. Perfect performance by “Pecco”, who projects the replay of the short race on the monitor and wins in total control ahead of Jorge Martin. A victory that the reigning world champion builds at the start of the second lap, when he passes his rival on turn 1: Bagnaia essentially never leaves the lead and doesn’t get upset even when Martinator makes a last desperate attempt to catch up in the finale. With his 25th victory in MotoGP, the seventh of the season, “Pecco” returns to the top of the World Championship alone, with a five-point advantage over the Spaniard.
Enea also on the podium Bastianiniwho is having a race of his own: too strong for the group behind, but still inferior to Bagnaia and Martin who have been racing separately all weekend. Ducati Marc completes the poker Marquez: the eight-time world champion fails to activate the lowering device at the start and goes long at the first corner, falling into the second half of the grid, then he is the protagonist of a furious comeback that ends in fourth place with a great overtaking on Brad Binder. It’s hard to say what he could have done without that poor start (he probably would have gone on the podium), surely the #93 is the only one to provide a show on the track today.
Also in the top 10 are Binder, a recovered Marco Bezzecchi, Maverick Viñales, Franco Morbidelli, Aleix Espargaró and Alex Marquez. Pedro Acosta is still anonymous – 13th – the disaster of the Japanese continues, with only Takaaki Nakagami in the points.
MotoGP Austria, the Race Live
You can relive the emotions of the Austrian Grand Prix with our live commentary.
Future appointments
MotoGP will be back on track in two weeks for the Aragón weekend: it starts on Friday 30 August with FP1 at 10.45 and Practice at 15. FP2 will be on Saturday at 10.10, followed by Qualifying, while the Sprint will begin at 15. On Sunday, the 12th Grand Prix of the year will start as usual at 14.
