MotoGP Austria, the Sprint classification

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Posting/Withdrawal 1 f. Bagnaia Ducati 14 21:01.844 2 b. Binder KTM 14 +2.056 3 j Martin Ducati 14 +5.045 4 TO. Marquez Ducati 14 +8.252 5 j Miller KTM 14 +11.365 6 P. I will espargaro KTM 14 +11.816 7 TO. I will espargaro Aprilia 14 +11,960 8 m. Vinales Aprilia 14 +11.984 9 f. Morbidelli Yamaha 14 +13.634 10 m. Marquez Honda 14 +14.435 11 f. Di Giannantonio Ducati 14 +15.251 12 j Mir Honda 14 +16,740 13 AND. Bastianini Ducati 14 +18.825 14 R. Fernandez Aprilia 14 +19.536 15 f. Quartararo Yamaha 14 +22.321 16 THE. Lecuona Honda 14 +25.593 17 TO. Fernandez KTM 14 +25.789 Ret. j Zarco Ducati 11 Ret. L. Marines Ducati 6 Accident Ret. L. Savadors Aprilia 5 Accident Ret. T. Nakagami Honda 2 Accident Ret. m. Bezzecchi Ducati 1 Accident Ret. m. Oliveira Aprilia 0 Accident

MotoGP Austria, the chronicle of the Sprint

With extreme authority, Francesco Bagnaia he wins the Sprint of the Austrian weekend and takes home 12 very important points for the World Championship. The Ducati rider gets off to a good start – unlike Maverick Viñales – and stays in the lead from the first to the last corner, asked Brad Binder and keeping the South African at a safe distance.

The KTM rider has to settle for a second place ahead of a Jorge Martin which evidently must have escaped the fact that before “Ring” there is Red Bull: the Spaniard becomes the protagonist of two controversial episodes, not punished by the commissioners. It already starts at the first corner with an aggressive entry on Fabio Quartararo which triggers a carom in which Marco has the worst Bezzecchi and Miguel Oliveira (their race ends immediately), while Viñales sees himself ousted from the fight for the top despite having the pace of the best. The Spaniard of the Prima Pramac Racing team repeated a contact in the middle of the race with Luca Marini, who was sent into the gravel at the chicane without too many compliments: the #89 himself said in post-race interviews that he expected a penalty from the Commissioners.

At the foot of the podium Alex Marquez, fourth ahead of Jack Miller and a great Pol Espargaró: the GasGas team rider – in his second race weekend after the terrible accident in Portimão – snatches four points and precedes the two factory Aprilias (his brother Aleix precedes Viñales in the sprint). Marc Marquez is out of the points zone, tenth behind Franco Morbidelli. Same fate for Enea Bastianini and Quartararo, involved in the initial strike: the Ducati rider finishes in 13th place, the Diablo he is 15th after being penalized with a long lap penalty for sending Lorenzo Savadori into the gravel at the Schlossgold corner. A maneuver mockingly very similar to that of Martin on Marini.

MotoGP Austria, live coverage of the Sprint

You can relive the excitement of the Red Bull Ring Sprint with our LIVE.

The program

MotoGP is back on track tomorrow, with the usual race at 2 pm: you can follow it with the live written report of FormulaPassion. In the drivers’ standings, Bagnaia leads with a 41-point lead over Martin, who relies on his great feeling with this track to recover from 12th position and hope to further limit the damage. Called to ransom Bezzecchi, after being undeservedly knocked out today.