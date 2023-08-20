MotoGP Austria, the classification of the race

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Turns Posting/Withdrawal 1 f. Bagnaia Ducati 28 42:23.315 2 b. Binder KTM 28 +5.191 3 m. Bezzecchi Ducati 28 +7.708 4 L. Marines Ducati 28 +10.343 5 TO. Marquez Ducati 28 +11.039 6 m. Vinales Aprilia 28 +11,724 7 j Martin Ducati 28 +12.917 8 f. Quartararo Yamaha 28 +19.509 9 TO. I will espargaro Aprilia 28 +20.231 10 AND. Bastianini Ducati 28 +20.729 11 f. Morbidelli Yamaha 28 +21.527 12 m. Marquez Honda 28 +23.027 13 j Zarco Ducati 28 +24.259 14 TO. Fernandez KTM 28 +25.365 15 j Miller KTM 28 +25.475 16 P. I will espargaro KTM 28 +28.073 17 f. Di Giannantonio Ducati 28 +28.998 18 T. Nakagami Honda 28 +32.316 19 L. Savadors Aprilia 28 +42.392 20 THE. Lecuona Honda 28 +46.239 Ret. R. Fernandez Aprilia 27 Technical problem Ret. j Mir Honda 12 Fall Ret. m. Oliveira Aprilia 6 Technical problem

MotoGP Austria, the report of the race

Always there, up front: Francesco Bagnaia tame your opponents and dominate the grand prix. He also makes the one in Austria his own, closing a perfect weekend, which began with the pole position and success in the Sprint. Just like yesterday, the world champion rules Brad Binder right from the first corner and he doesn’t even get upset when the South African tries to annoy him in the Rindt corner at the start of the race.

Perfect Sunday for “Pecco”, who scores another 25 points in the World Championship and digs an even bigger groove on Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi. Binder does what he can but he has to settle for a second position: today he couldn’t do more. The Bez was also good, third after a good comeback from seventh position and a great duel with Alex Marquez.

In front of Valentino Rossi’s watchful eyes, the Mooney VR46 team redeems itself after the disappointment of the Sprint by also clawing fourth place with Luca Marines and thus closing the trio of Italians in the top-4. Behind, Maverick Viñales’s comeback stops in sixth place: once again a fatal start for the Spaniard, who was already critical yesterday with the mechanisms that regulate the RS-GP clutch. Rounding out the top-10 are Martin, Quartararo, A. Espargaró and a Bastianini who appeared at least more combative than in the last few outings. Good 11th place in a comeback for Franco Morbidelli, who crosses the finish line in front of Marc Marquez, bad instead Jack Miller and still in crisis over the long distance with his KTM.

MotoGP Austria, live coverage of the race

You can relive the emotions of the Red Bull Ring Sprint with our LIVE.

Future appointments

MotoGP takes a week off and returns to the track in September. On the 1st of the month, the top class drivers will start their engines at Montmeló for the Catalunya Grand Prix: free practice at 10.45am, official practice – which will decide the direct access to Q2 – at 3pm. Saturday starting at 10.10am, PL2 and qualifying, Sprint at 3pm. Sunday the classic appointment of the Grand Prix and the race at 2pm.