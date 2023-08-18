MotoGP Austria, the times of the Practices
|pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Time
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|m. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|1:28,533
|–
|24
|2
|m. Vinales
|Aprilia
|1:28,577
|+0.044
|22
|3
|f. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|1:28,821
|+0.288
|21
|4
|b. Binder
|KTM
|1:28,863
|+0.330
|29
|5
|j Zarco
|Ducati
|1:28,921
|+0.388
|28
|6
|j Martin
|Ducati
|1:29.012
|+0.479
|28
|7
|TO. I will espargaro
|Aprilia
|1:29.052
|+0.519
|22
|8
|TO. Marquez
|Ducati
|1:29.096
|+0.563
|26
|9
|f. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1:29.155
|+0.622
|30
|10
|m. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1:29.160
|+0.627
|26
|11
|L. Marines
|Ducati
|1:29.186
|+0.653
|29
|12
|f. Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|1:29.310
|+0.777
|29
|13
|m. Marquez
|Honda
|1:29,356
|+0.823
|26
|14
|j Miller
|KTM
|1:29,400
|+0.867
|30
|15
|P. I will espargaro
|KTM
|1:29,486
|+0.953
|22
|16
|AND. Bastianini
|Ducati
|1:29.515
|+0.982
|27
|17
|f. Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1:29,621
|+1.088
|24
|18
|T. Nakagami
|Honda
|1:29,730
|+1.197
|25
|19
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|1:29,789
|+1.256
|25
|20
|TO. Fernandez
|KTM
|1:29,867
|+1.334
|28
|21
|L. Savadors
|Aprilia
|1:30.003
|+1,470
|25
|22
|THE. Lecuona
|Honda
|1:30.223
|+1.690
|26
|23
|j Mir
|Honda
|1:30,352
|+1.819
|22
MotoGP Austria, the chronicle of the Tests
A super tour by Marco Bezzecchi in the final part of the Tests he gives the Romagna rider the first position at the Red Bull Ring: the rider of the Mooney VR46 team gets the time of 1:28.533, new track record, and strengthens his candidacy for a weekend on a track that greatly favors the power of the Desmosedici. In theory, the circuit should disadvantage Aprilia, but the RS-GP performs very well (it also did so in Austin): Maverick Vinales (+0.044) qualifies well for tomorrow’s Q2 together with teammate Aleix Espargaró (7th).
Third position for Francesco Bagnaiawhich runs for 50 minutes and which only needs one true time attack to qualify for Q2. Binder, Zarco, Martin, Alex Marquez, Quartararo and Oliveira are also ahead. Surprise out of Luca Marini and Jack Miller – 11th and 14th respectively -, the crisis of Marc Marquez continues. However, the Spaniard can complain about having been disturbed by Pol Espargaró on the penultimate attempt at the Schlossgold corner: the GasGas team rider was penalized with three positions on the starting grid. Also out was Enea Bastianini, who crashed with a quarter of an hour to go and still looking for the right sensations on the Ducati.
MotoGP Austria, the live coverage of the Practice sessions
You can relive our live coverage of the Red Bull Ring P’s here.
The program
MotoGP is back on track tomorrow at 10.10 for the second free practice session. Qualifying will start immediately afterwards and will decide the starting grid for both the Sprint and Sunday’s race: Q1 is scheduled at 10.50, while at 11.15 the fight for pole gets underway with Q2. The short race will start on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, while the Grand Prix will start at 2pm on Sunday. You will be able to follow all the sessions with the live written report of FormulaPassion.
