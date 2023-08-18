MotoGP Austria, the times of the Practices

pos. Pilot Motorcycle Time Detachment Turns 1 m. Bezzecchi Ducati 1:28,533 – 24 2 m. Vinales Aprilia 1:28,577 +0.044 22 3 f. Bagnaia Ducati 1:28,821 +0.288 21 4 b. Binder KTM 1:28,863 +0.330 29 5 j Zarco Ducati 1:28,921 +0.388 28 6 j Martin Ducati 1:29.012 +0.479 28 7 TO. I will espargaro Aprilia 1:29.052 +0.519 22 8 TO. Marquez Ducati 1:29.096 +0.563 26 9 f. Quartararo Yamaha 1:29.155 +0.622 30 10 m. Oliveira Aprilia 1:29.160 +0.627 26 11 L. Marines Ducati 1:29.186 +0.653 29 12 f. Di Giannantonio Ducati 1:29.310 +0.777 29 13 m. Marquez Honda 1:29,356 +0.823 26 14 j Miller KTM 1:29,400 +0.867 30 15 P. I will espargaro KTM 1:29,486 +0.953 22 16 AND. Bastianini Ducati 1:29.515 +0.982 27 17 f. Morbidelli Yamaha 1:29,621 +1.088 24 18 T. Nakagami Honda 1:29,730 +1.197 25 19 R. Fernandez Aprilia 1:29,789 +1.256 25 20 TO. Fernandez KTM 1:29,867 +1.334 28 21 L. Savadors Aprilia 1:30.003 +1,470 25 22 THE. Lecuona Honda 1:30.223 +1.690 26 23 j Mir Honda 1:30,352 +1.819 22

MotoGP Austria, the chronicle of the Tests

A super tour by Marco Bezzecchi in the final part of the Tests he gives the Romagna rider the first position at the Red Bull Ring: the rider of the Mooney VR46 team gets the time of 1:28.533, new track record, and strengthens his candidacy for a weekend on a track that greatly favors the power of the Desmosedici. In theory, the circuit should disadvantage Aprilia, but the RS-GP performs very well (it also did so in Austin): Maverick Vinales (+0.044) qualifies well for tomorrow’s Q2 together with teammate Aleix Espargaró (7th).

Third position for Francesco Bagnaiawhich runs for 50 minutes and which only needs one true time attack to qualify for Q2. Binder, Zarco, Martin, Alex Marquez, Quartararo and Oliveira are also ahead. Surprise out of Luca Marini and Jack Miller – 11th and 14th respectively -, the crisis of Marc Marquez continues. However, the Spaniard can complain about having been disturbed by Pol Espargaró on the penultimate attempt at the Schlossgold corner: the GasGas team rider was penalized with three positions on the starting grid. Also out was Enea Bastianini, who crashed with a quarter of an hour to go and still looking for the right sensations on the Ducati.

MotoGP Austria, the live coverage of the Practice sessions

You can relive our live coverage of the Red Bull Ring P’s here.

The program

MotoGP is back on track tomorrow at 10.10 for the second free practice session. Qualifying will start immediately afterwards and will decide the starting grid for both the Sprint and Sunday’s race: Q1 is scheduled at 10.50, while at 11.15 the fight for pole gets underway with Q2. The short race will start on Saturday afternoon at 3pm, while the Grand Prix will start at 2pm on Sunday. You will be able to follow all the sessions with the live written report of FormulaPassion.