MotoGP, Austria qualifying: the starting grid
|1st row
|1. Francis Bagnaia 1:28,539
Ducati
|2. Mavericks Vinales 1:28,576
Aprilia
|3. Brad Binder 1:28,653
KTM
|2nd Row
|4.Jack Miller 1:28,769
KTM
|5. Alex Marquez 1:28,828
Ducati
|6. Luke Marines 1:28,839
Ducati
|3rd row
|7. Mark Bezzecchi 1:28,908
Ducati
|8. Miguel Oliveira 1:28,966
Aprilia
|9. Fabius Quartararo 1:29.034
Yamaha
|4th row
|10. John Zarco 1:29.113 Ducati
|11. Alexis I will espargaro 1:29.245 Aprilia
|12. Jorge Martin 1:30,367
Ducati
|5th row
|13. Aeneas Bastianini 1:29.365 Duchies
|14. Frank Morbidelli 1:29,446
Yamaha
|15. Joan Mir 1:29,454
Honda
|6th Row
|16. Pol Espargaró* 1:29.295
KTM
|17. Raul Fernandez 1:29.476 Aprilia
|18. Marc Marquez 1:29,479
Honda
|7th Row
|19. Takaaki Nakagami 1:29,508
Honda
|20. Fabius Di Giannantonio 1:29,681
Ducati
|21. Iker Lecuona 1:29,751
Honda
|8th Row
|22. Augustus Fernandez 1:29,769
KTM
|23. Lawrence Savadors 1:29,962
Aprilia
*penalized three positions on the starting grid for hindering Marc Marquez in Friday’s qualifying.
NB: the starting grid refers to Sunday’s Grand Prix. In today’s Sprint Pol Espargaró will start 13th.
MotoGP, Austria qualifying: the chronicle
When it counts, here is Francesco Bagnaia. “Pecco” emulates yesterday’s Bezzecchi and takes the fifth pole position of the season in ten rounds at the Red Bull Ring, his 16th in MotoGP. The Ducati rider decides to anticipate the time attack conclusive and in doing so avoids those traffic problems which instead contributed to stopping Jorge Martin (the Spaniard, only 12th, is also canceled several times for having hit the green of the track limits). The world champion stops the clock a 1:28,539just six thousandths from the track record set yesterday by Bezzecchi, and can therefore put another brick in the race for his second top class title.
Maverick is also in the front row Vinales – who practically repeats the time of the Tests and stops 37 thousandths behind the Ducati rider – and Brad Binder, fresh from a renewal with KTM. Only seventh mark Bezzecchi, who ends up behind teammate Luca Marini, who emerged from Q1 together with Jack Miller. Yesterday’s ninth place is confirmed by Fabio Quartararo, below expectations Aleix Espargaró (11th). The crisis of Enea Bastianini continues (out in Q1, the Romagnolo will start from 13th position due to the penalty of Pol Espargaró) and Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion is worse than Honda team-mate Joan Mir and will start 18th.
MotoGP, Austria qualifying: live coverage
You can relive qualifying from the Austrian Grand Prix through our LIVE.
The program
The MotoGP is back on track with the short race which will start today at 3pm. The first points of the weekend will be awarded at the Red Bull Ring, but the big dish arrives tomorrow, with the usual 2pm race: you can follow all the sessions with the chronicle in direct written by FormulaPassion. In the drivers’ standings, Bagnaia leads with a 41-point lead over Martin, who relies on his great feeling with this track to recover from 12th position and hope to limit the damage.
#MotoGP #Austria #Qualifying #Bagnaia #pole #Vinales #Bez #7th
Leave a Reply