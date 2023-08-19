MotoGP, Austria qualifying: the starting grid

1st row 1. Francis Bagnaia 1:28,539

Ducati 2. Mavericks Vinales 1:28,576

Aprilia 3. Brad Binder 1:28,653

KTM 2nd Row 4.Jack Miller 1:28,769

KTM 5. Alex Marquez 1:28,828

Ducati 6. Luke Marines 1:28,839

Ducati 3rd row 7. Mark Bezzecchi 1:28,908

Ducati 8. Miguel Oliveira 1:28,966

Aprilia 9. Fabius Quartararo 1:29.034

Yamaha 4th row 10. John Zarco 1:29.113 Ducati 11. Alexis I will espargaro 1:29.245 Aprilia 12. Jorge Martin 1:30,367

Ducati 5th row 13. Aeneas Bastianini 1:29.365 Duchies 14. Frank Morbidelli 1:29,446

Yamaha 15. Joan Mir 1:29,454

Honda 6th Row 16. Pol Espargaró* 1:29.295

KTM 17. Raul Fernandez 1:29.476 Aprilia 18. Marc Marquez 1:29,479

Honda 7th Row 19. Takaaki Nakagami 1:29,508

Honda 20. Fabius Di Giannantonio 1:29,681

Ducati 21. Iker Lecuona 1:29,751

Honda 8th Row 22. Augustus Fernandez 1:29,769

KTM 23. Lawrence Savadors 1:29,962

Aprilia

*penalized three positions on the starting grid for hindering Marc Marquez in Friday’s qualifying.

NB: the starting grid refers to Sunday’s Grand Prix. In today’s Sprint Pol Espargaró will start 13th.

MotoGP, Austria qualifying: the chronicle

When it counts, here is Francesco Bagnaia. “Pecco” emulates yesterday’s Bezzecchi and takes the fifth pole position of the season in ten rounds at the Red Bull Ring, his 16th in MotoGP. The Ducati rider decides to anticipate the time attack conclusive and in doing so avoids those traffic problems which instead contributed to stopping Jorge Martin (the Spaniard, only 12th, is also canceled several times for having hit the green of the track limits). The world champion stops the clock a 1:28,539just six thousandths from the track record set yesterday by Bezzecchi, and can therefore put another brick in the race for his second top class title.

Maverick is also in the front row Vinales – who practically repeats the time of the Tests and stops 37 thousandths behind the Ducati rider – and Brad Binder, fresh from a renewal with KTM. Only seventh mark Bezzecchi, who ends up behind teammate Luca Marini, who emerged from Q1 together with Jack Miller. Yesterday’s ninth place is confirmed by Fabio Quartararo, below expectations Aleix Espargaró (11th). The crisis of Enea Bastianini continues (out in Q1, the Romagnolo will start from 13th position due to the penalty of Pol Espargaró) and Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion is worse than Honda team-mate Joan Mir and will start 18th.

MotoGP, Austria qualifying: live coverage

You can relive qualifying from the Austrian Grand Prix through our LIVE.

The program

The MotoGP is back on track with the short race which will start today at 3pm. The first points of the weekend will be awarded at the Red Bull Ring, but the big dish arrives tomorrow, with the usual 2pm race: you can follow all the sessions with the chronicle in direct written by FormulaPassion. In the drivers’ standings, Bagnaia leads with a 41-point lead over Martin, who relies on his great feeling with this track to recover from 12th position and hope to limit the damage.