MotoGP Austria, Martin plays at home

The Austrian Grand Prix could not have come at a better time for Jorge Martin. The Spaniard at the Red Bull Ring has always been a great protagonist, reaching the podium on six occasions out of eight races and snatching the first of his two MotoGP victories (considering the long races). The Styrian circuit – with its shape from stop&go – exalts the “muscular” driving of the Prima Pramac Racing rider, who has every intention of getting closer to Francesco in the standings Bagnaia.

Martin’s words

“This is definitely one of my best tracks, I’m always competitive here. I think we will be fighting for the top positions, it will be an interesting weekend. We will try to get back on the podium, because the last few weekends have been complicated for me, especially on Saturdays. I hope to improve especially on Saturday and then do better on Sunday“said the Spaniard at the Red Bull Ring press conference.

“It’s a stop & go circuit, this type of corner suits my style, but I’m strong in the first sector too. I think everything is easier for me here last year I was struggling a bit with the bike but I managed to fight with Jack (Miller, ed.) for a podium position even though my race was difficult. I think this year I will do a little bit better“, continued the Spaniard recalling the tenth place of 2022. “Tire pressure? We were cautious at Silverstone, perhaps too much, but we have to understand well during practice how to get as close to the limit as possible otherwise the race could change a lot“.

Fight with Bagnaia, Martin believes it

Martin finally commented on the gap in the standings from Bagnaia which after Assen and Silverstone has risen to 41 points: “A weekend is not enough, there are many ahead of us. I must say, however, that the road is still long from here until the end of the season. I feel competitive, there hasn’t been a track where I was slow: I hope to stay constant from here until the end of the year and to be able to fight for the win“.