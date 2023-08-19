MotoGP Sprint Austria, Marquez on the edge of the points zone

Marc Marquez he no longer looks at the MotoGP race standings. Although today this seemed “positive” for Honda, with the entry into the top 10 in the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring, the eight-time world champion extinguished the enthusiasm, stating that without the tussle in the first corner he would have struggled to stay in top-15.

Marquez’s words

“It was an interesting sprint, when I tried the new aerodynamics yesterday I knew more or less what would happen in the sprint – and it did. So, in a way, it was good to get a better understanding of this new aero package. We worked with a lot of different set-ups over the weekend, but we have a clear idea of ​​what to do tomorrow. We have benefited a lot from the falls of others, we have to be honest. Without these episodes we would have been more or less in 15th position. Let’s keep working and see what we can achieve in tomorrow’s race“.

Two weights and two measures?

The eight-time world champion – to compatriots of AS – he then criticized the Commissioners, who according to him by not punishing Jorge Martin for the initial strike and the contact with Luca Marini they proved to have double standards: “I knew he would take the risk and he did. He saw a gap and pushed some riders away. For me, these things happen in the race, the only thing I’m saying is that there must be the same yardstick for everyone. The new aerodynamics? It’s a reaction, at least it proves something. If you suffer and feel nothing all the time, then it’s more frustrating, but at least you see a reaction and have more motivation to adjust your driving style. Yesterday we stayed up until the wee hours of the morning watching telemetry, to see how I could improve“.

Mira’s words

“I think today we managed to take a step forward compared to what we did. I had some problems in the first corner with the contacts in front and therefore I lost all the positions I had gained at the start“, added Joan Mir, 12th today. “After that I stabilized and was able to recover many positions, maintaining a pace similar to that of the riders fighting for fifth-tenth place. This proves that we have improved and that I managed to be faster, let’s see what happens tomorrow“.