by VALERIO BARRETTA

Honda, the crisis continues

Every weekend tells the same story for Honda: the gold-winged manufacturer does not budge from the bottom positions and even the Red Bull Ring confirmed the difficulties of the Japanese.

Luca Marines – coming from very timid improvements in the last races – was ahead of his teammate Joan I seebut we are still talking about positions very far from the top (17th and 19th place): an uncertain start exacerbated the climb of the #10, who then managed to at least recover on the 2020 world champion, victim of a long-lap penalty.

Marini’s words

“We honestly hoped to achieve more in the Sprint. I didn’t start off well and then with this heat it’s quite complicated with carbon brakes“, commented Marini. “The positive thing is that we learned a few more things for Sunday and also for future development. Once in the race we managed to have a good pace, as we were managing to recover, but we were very far behind because of the first lap.”.

Mir’s words

For Mir a Grand Prix opposite to Mariniwith a great start then ruined by a contact with Raul Fernandez and the penalty: “I started well and managed to gain a lot of positions, then I had a contact and lost about four positions. Because of the long lap penalty, I slipped a lot back and we did what we could. It’s a shame because our pace was much better than what we were able to show in the race.Tomorrow will be a difficult GP for all the riders on the grid with these conditions”.