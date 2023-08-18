MotoGP Austria, Espargaro’s trust

The Silverstone victory boosted Aleix to a thousand Espargaro and the entire Aprilia community, which can now approach a difficult track like the one at the Red Bull Ring with completely different morale. Of course, the characteristics of the Austrian track historically do not favor long distances and indeed favor those with engine, braking and traction, but also on similar circuits – such as Austin – this year the RS-GP has shown progress. And so Espargaró wants to aim to be competitive even at other people’s homes this weekend.

Espargaro’s words

“I hope I can have a streak of positive races. It will be an important challenge for us, we want to see how much we have managed to improve from last year on a difficult track. Also for my riding style, because I more or less created this bike by adapting it to my style, the Aprilia is very fast in mid-corner and on tracks like the stop&go ones they are much more difficult for us, we need more torque and more traction. But it’s great to see how much we’ve improved, I am very optimistic“, these were the words of the Catalan in the press conference of the Austrian GP.

New components

“New pieces? Yes, at Silverstone we had already brought aerodynamic components to the fairing and cooling system. They went well, the bike was immediately better. We have brought updates here as well and I hope to be able to test them in the morning“.

The lesson of 2023

“Winning is fantastic and I was able to beat the strongest driver, this gives even more credibility to the victory. Everyone in Aprilia was very happy, but this time it was much calmer“, recalled Espargaró, speaking of the triumph at Silverstone. “The first thing I learned this year is that winning is very difficult and therefore we must celebrate every victory. In addition, at the beginning of the year we made a mistake, indeed perhaps it was my mistake and not the team’s: I put too much pressure on myself and set myself a goal that was perhaps too high. I like the bike and it’s fast, but I haven’t been able to show its potential, but we’ve been competitive in the last few races. Let’s hope we can turn the situation around, I feel more ready than in 2022. I hope to do a second part of the season like the first part of 2022, making up something in the league“.