MotoGP, Bagnaia professor in Austria

“He didn’t miss a single corner all weekend“. Valentino Rossi’s words are Cassation on Francesco’s performance Bagnaia in Austria: perfect since Friday, the world champion gave driving lessons at the Red Bull Ring, snatching pole position and leading in every lap and in every corner, both in the Sprint and in the Grand Prix.

Even in the race, the Ducati rider made no mistakes, remaining calm even when Brad Binder tried to overtake him in the section of the Jochen Rindt corner: the only scare on a Sunday that the Piedmontese was good at making monotonous meter by meter. And the Ducati team manager Gigi Dall’Igna, once the checkered flag was cut, struggled to find the words to describe the “Pecco” weekend.

Bagnaia’s words

“’Pecco’ drove in an incredible way here, he was truly unbeatable“, commented the Venetian a Sky Sport MotoGP. “He did everything possible to do well, did nothing wrong and won by a margin. Here he does what he wants and he was really good. We and ‘Pecco’ have developed everything together, I think he has the bike in hand, and even with some difficulties that we still have on Fridays we always manage to redefine well and give him what he needs to do what he knows how to do, we are really happy“.

So ranked

Just as in Portimão and Mugello, in Austria Bagnaia took home the maximum points: 37. It is a fabulous haul that has allowed the official Ducati rider to extend his lead over Jorge Martin in the championship standings to 62 lengths. “Pecco”, who won five Grands Prix and four Sprints this season, also moved up to +68 on Marco Bezzecchi.