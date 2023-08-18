MotoGP Austria, three positions on the grid in Espargaró

Despite the enormous difficulties riding his Honda RC213V, evidently broken at the rear, Marc Marquez was fighting in his own way to get into the top 10 of the MotoGP tests in Austria and therefore qualify for tomorrow’s Q2. In his flying lap, the eight-time world champion found himself in front of the Schlossgold Pol corner I will espargaro, which clearly hindered him along the way, occupying the internal trajectory. For his behaviour, the GasGas team driver was penalized by three positions on the starting grid, a punishment to be served in the race.

The decision of the commissioners

Espargaró’s behavior “contravenes the specific instructions given to MotoGP riders and teams […] and is considered irresponsible driving. It is therefore an infringement of Article 1.21.2 of the FIM World Championship Grand Prix Regulations. The Commissioners’ panel imposed three positions on the starting grid for the race“.

“The action was considered a type 2.b incident: slow driving on the racing line during the last 10 minutes of the Practice session, disturbing another driver and directly affecting his qualification for Q2. Being the first offense of the season, the appropriate penalty in this case is three places on the starting grid“.

Marquez’s disappointment was already perceived live, whose lap could have been enough to qualify directly for tomorrow’s Q2. The eight-time world champion turned to his former teammate, shaking his head. Espargaró’s behavior is particularly incomprehensible, as the Spaniard spun twice on the straight and must have noticed Marquez’s arrival, unlike him on his own fastest lap.