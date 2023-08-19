MotoGP Austria, for Bezzecchi a Sprint to forget

Time for a corner, and Marco Bezzecchi’s dreams of a comeback have vanished. In Austria the rider of the Mooney VR46 team was an innocent passenger of the carom caused by Jorge Martin after a few meters and was only able to take his Desmosedici back to the pits.

The #72 is very unfortunate, who reproaches himself for having started seventh: with a better qualification he would perhaps have avoided being involved in the strike, but it is certainly more regret for a comeback interrupted in the bud, and which now brings the Bez at -59 from Bagnaia. A gap that is not irrecoverable, but seeing it widen – after record free practice and with such a strong Bagnaia – certainly doesn’t give morale to the rider from Romagna.

Bezzecchi’s words

“Too bad because there was no need to do so in the first corner: I tried to do everything I could, got a good start and stayed out of trouble until three bikes hit me, and at that point I couldn’t do anything. My right shoulder now hurts in the back part, i.e. where Viñales’ handlebars reached me, and the left one, where I hit after falling. The pain will increase tonight, but I don’t think I’ll let that affect me tomorrow“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

The self-criticism

“The only thing I have to reproach myself with is that I shouldn’t have started from 7th. I could have started later, but in qualifying I made a few mistakes on my good lap, they canceled the best one due to track limits and in the last one I didn’t do a great lap. Too bad, but unfortunately that’s how it went. At Silverstone I had more time to try and work through the disappointment, while here I’ll have to be ready because there’s another race tomorrow“, he concluded.

Marine’s words

Luca Marini was also taken down by Martin today. The #10 attacked not so much the Spaniard as the Commissioners: “The problem has always been the same since the beginning of the year, why sometimes a contact is penalized, other times not. They gave Quartararo a long lap penalty and not Martin, and that’s what puts us riders in trouble: it’s different every time, and we’d like clarification on that“said a Sky Sports MotoGP. “This morning we found a good compromise with the bike in FP3 and I felt good, in Q2 it wasn’t easy to set a good time with just one tire, but starting from sixth position is always good. Today I managed to get a good start that I’ll have to repeat tomorrow, because it’s very important to be in front right away especially as it’s hot and the tire temperature rises a lot. Tomorrow will be a more difficult race, but if I can do the first laps like today we could do well“.