by VALERIO BARRETTA

Bezzecchi back on top

Today’s MotoGP travels at three speeds. Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin also had a weekend apart in Austria. In the “middle” are Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini, who under certain conditions can even worry the first two. Then there are all the others, who must be 100% in terms of condition and setup to hope for something great. Marco Bezzecchi He is part of the latter group and, after a few difficult weekends, he finally returned to the forefront with a sixth place at the Red Bull Ring.

Bezzecchi’s words

The Bez he was the protagonist of some nice maneuvers and in Austria he equaled the second best result of the season: “I’m happy, I did a few overtakings. I managed to be a bit stronger in braking and I had fun. Obviously we’re not very close to the leaders yet, but we are coming“, this is the comment to Sky Sport MotoGP. “Yesterday we did a great job, because we fixed the bike a bit in braking and today I felt strong there, which with the medium is not always easy. The problem of the race was the front tire, not so much for the pressure but above all for the temperature. In fact, when I kept Marquez behind those three-four laps that I got a bit closer to Binder my goal was to pass Brad, but My tire got a bit warm and then I started to struggle more, so Marc passed me and they both went away“.

“I got off to a pretty good start, had to push a bit to get to fifth place and then I was trying not to overdo it and keep a decent distance from Brad.. When I saw that Marquez was getting closer I tried to do a couple of laps pushing a bit more to get close to Brad and try to overtake him.“, he added. “Brad obviously always brakes very hard and being a little closer to him for those two or three laps put me in a bit of difficulty first with the front tyre, because when you can’t enter the corner hard you have to go on the gas early, and then with the rear tyre because I was stressing it more than necessary anyway.“.

From the Austrian weekend the Bez he takes home not only sixth place but also valuable lessons from the fight with Marc Marquez: “Especially in a brawl, he is very strong. However, if you have him behind you, it means you are doing well. I was able to learn something from him, seeing him a little closer. It will be useful for the future“.