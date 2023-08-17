MotoGP Austria, Bagnaia speaks as a favourite

In the nine races that took place at Red Bull Ring since 2016, the Austrian track has been the land of conquest of the Ducati. On seven occasions he has won a bike built in Borgo Panigale, and also for 2023 the predictions on the eve are all for Francesco Bagnaia.

“Pecco”, fresh from his solid second place at Silverstone in which he pulled ahead of both Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin in the drivers’ standings, knows he’s the man to beat but wants to avoid pitfalls. The reigning world champion alerted Ducati to the growth of KTM and Aprilia, which returned to success at Silverstone. In addition, the new checks on tire pressures started in Great Britain are worrying the Piedmontese: this weekend it will be much hotter than two weeks ago and it will be a challenge for all the teams to stay within the required parameters.

Bagnaia’s words

“I’m happy to be here, it’s always a great circuit for us. Last year we were competitive, we suffered during the weekend because we lacked rear grip, but then on Sunday we went better. This year won’t be easy because we know that KTM has made great strides in acceleration and braking, and Aprilia has also improved a lot: in the last race he won. There will be many competitive riders this weekend, then there will be another seven Ducatis, so let’s see how it goes“, these are the words of Bagnaia in the Austrian press conference.

“We know perfectly well the potential of our bike under braking, acceleration and on the straights. It’s always important to bring home as many points as you can in the circumstances that are great for you, and we think we have an advantage at this track. This year the advantage will perhaps be less than in other years, but I think that during the race we can try to fight for the win. We will certainly try to bring home as many points as possible“, he concluded. “Tire pressure? In the first race, I think everyone took a bit of a margin, and honestly it was already difficult at Silverstone, even though it was cold. Let’s see this weekend, it looks like it will be 30 degrees on Sunday and it won’t be easy for the teams. However there has been a season to adapt to these rules: I hope to be within the limits“.