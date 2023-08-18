MotoGP Austria, Bagnaia happy for the 3rd place in Qualifying

Today’s third place leaves Francesco very satisfied Bagnaiawhich only needs one time attack real to qualify for Q2 at the Red Bull Ring. The Ducati rider, despite a last attempt ruined by traffic, calmly advances in the fight for pole position and tomorrow he can close the gap of three tenths that currently separates him from Marco Bezzecchi. The world champion, satisfied with the new fairing tested today, is radiant after the Austrian Tests.

Bagnaia’s words

“It was definitely one of the best FP1s of the last period, everything worked right from the start. We know that the new bike always needs something more than last year’s, which was always good. We managed to find the square earlier, we are understanding it more and more and we know where we are going. Then, in Practice, we got off to a good start. We started with the hard front, I tried to be consistent with the medium behind, we were going fast. In my pace, we were among the fastest“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP.

“I tried the fairing which helps with wheelie at the moment, then there are a few things to do because the balance changes, but it helped us for what we had to do, that’s positive“, he continued. “The last time attack was unfortunately thrown away, but fortunately there was no need“.

The differences with 2022

Bagnaia then commented on the differences in riding style between the GP23 and the GP22: “This year’s bike has better traction than last year’s, puts more power to the ground, but we tend to stop differently. The GP22 entered corners with more speed and the bike turned well, this year’s bike you have to slow it down a little more and it turns less. it’s a different way of riding, but we’re still managing to find a balance and increase the speed, which is the area where in 2022 I was able to earn some money. Even today we improved a lot during the day“.