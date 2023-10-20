MotoGP: Australian GP 2023, the Test rankings

The Chronicle of the Trials

Double KTM in the Australian Grand Prix Tests of the MotoGP class. Brad Binder was the fastest in 1’27″943, the only one able to go under the 1’28” barrier. Second place for home idol Jack Miller, 148 thousandths behind.

Third time for Maverick Vinales, fourth Jorge Martin, who was the fastest of the Ducati riders. Amazing fifth time for Pol Espargarò, with Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Enea Bastianini, Aleix Espargarò and Johann Zarco completing the top-10.

Eleventh Francesco Bagnaia, far from tenth position, which remained 186 thousandths away. The reigning world champion and leader of the standings will therefore have to participate in Q1 exactly as happened a week ago in Indonesia.

Pecco will be in good company at the big caliber level. With him in Q1 there will also be Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Alex Marquez’s Ducati without underestimating Augusto Fernandez’s GasGas in light of the competitiveness of the other RC-16s. As for the reigning Moto2 champion, a sanction could come from the Stewards due to a clear impediment to the detriment of Quartararo before the hairpin to the right after the hill.