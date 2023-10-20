The MotoGP program changes at Phillip Island. The top class Australian Grand Prix, initially scheduled for Sunday 22 October at 5am, has been brought forward to Saturday at 6.10am Italian time
The weather forecast at Phillip Island they don’t promise anything good. Rain and gusts of wind up to 70 kilometers per hour are arriving on Sunday 22 October and, for this reason, the Dorna has decided to review the weekend program bringing forward the competition of the premier class on Saturday at 6.10 am, Italian time, and moving the Sprint Race on Sunday, at 5, after the Moto3 races, scheduled for 2, and the Moto2 at 3.15.
Motogp GP Australia: The new TV times
Here is the new programme Australian GP on the channels Sky Sports One, Sky Sports MotoGPstreaming on Now And SkyGoas well as free-to-air live and deferred on the digital terrestrial channel TV8:
Sky Sport Uno – Sky Sport MotoGP
- 1.05am – FP2 MotoGP
- 1.45am – MotoGP Qualifying
- 6.10am – MotoGP race
- 12.40am – Warm Up MotoGP
- 5am - Sprint Race MotoGP
Saturday 21 October – live
- 1.50 am – MotoGP Qualifying
- 3.50 am – Moto3 Qualifying
- 4.45am – Moto2 Qualifying
- 6am – MotoGP race
Sunday 22 October – postponed
- 11.15am – Moto3 Race
- 12.30pm – Moto2 Race
- 2.15pm – MotoGP Sprint Race
