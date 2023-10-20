The weather forecast at Phillip Island they don’t promise anything good. Rain and gusts of wind up to 70 kilometers per hour are arriving on Sunday 22 October and, for this reason, the Dorna has decided to review the weekend program bringing forward the competition of the premier class on Saturday at 6.10 am, Italian time, and moving the Sprint Race on Sunday, at 5, after the Moto3 races, scheduled for 2, and the Moto2 at 3.15.