What is the ranking of the MotoGP in the race in Australia? Who won the race on the of Phillip Island? Johann Zarco he achieved his first victory in MotoGP, with Jorge Martin declining from the first to the fifth point towards the end which allowed a Francesco Bagnaia to reach second place. Fabio Di Giannantonio he achieved his first MotoGP podium in third place, while Brad Binder he finished fourth. Sunday 22 October, weather permitting, is scheduled Sprint race at 04:00 Italian.

MotoGP race Australia 2023, results

In the Australian GP of MotoGP, which took place in an exceptional way on Saturday, Johann Zarco achieved a surprising victory. Behind him, Pecco Bagnaia and the rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio achieved their first podium in the premier category. Martininitially in the lead after obtaining pole, suffered a incredible joke in the last lap, slipping from first to fifth place.

Johann Zarco n Australia achieved his first MotoGP victory

The race at Phillip Island seemed to be under Martin’s control, but his soft rear tire let him down, while the others were on medium tyres. Jorge Marquez led the race initially, but a group consisting of Binder, Di Giannantonio, Bagnaia and Zarco caught up with him, creating a fight for second and third place.

While Martin led, Binder and Di Giannantonio broke away from Bagnaia and Zarco, but were caught in the final five laps.

Bagnaia completed the Australian GP in second place

However, it looked like Martin had the win in his pocket, but on his last lap he ran out of tiresand, allowing Zarco to overtake him. Bagnaia and Di Giannantonio they followed him, while Martin slipped to fourth place.

MOTOGP, AUSTRALIA race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the 16th race of the 2023 season in Australia on the track of Phillip Island.

1) Johann Zarco (Ducati Pramac)

2) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

3) Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati Gresini)

MotoGP Australia 2023 race results, RANKING

POS # PILOT TEAM TIME 1 5 Johann Zarco First Pramac Racing 40’39.446 2 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati Lenovo Team +0.201 3 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Gresini Racing MotoGP +0.477 4 33 Brad Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +0.816 5 89 Jorge Martin First Pramac Racing +1.008 6 72 Marco Bezzecchi Mooney VR46 Racing Team +8,827 7 43 Jack Miller Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +9.283 8 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Racing +9,387 9 73 Alex Marquez Gresini Racing MotoGP +9,696 10 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati Lenovo Team +12,523 11 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia Racing +13,992 12 10 Luca Marini Mooney VR46 Racing Team +17.078 13 88 Miguel Oliveira CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team +19.443 14 20 Fabio Quartararo Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +20,949 15 93 Marc Marquez Repsol Honda Team +21,118 16 25 Raul Fernandez CryptoData RNF MotoGP Team +32,538 17 21 Franco Morbidelli Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +37.663 18 44 Pol Espargaro GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 +37.668 19 30 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Idemitsu +37.668 20 37 Augusto Fernandez GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 OUT 21 36 Joan Mir Repsol Honda Team OUT MotoGP Australia 2023 race ranking

