What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Australia? Who won the race on Phillip Island Circuittheater of the 18to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022: the victory of Suzuki rider Alex Rins has arrived in front of Marc Marquez’s Honda and above all the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia which thus climbs to the top of the Moto GP World Championship classification.
Thanks to third place in the Australian GP on the circuit of Phillip Islandthe Ducati rider has succeeded in his comeback, making a feat that has never been successful in the top class.
Bagnaia had in fact a delay of 91 points after the German GP at Sachsenring and now, after eight races, he is the new leader of the World Championship with a advantage of 14 points over Quartararo.
MOTOGP, AUSTRALIA race podium
This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the eighteenth race of the 2022 season in Australia:
1) Alex Rins (Suzuki)
2) Marc Marquez (Honda)
3) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)
MotoGP Australia 2022, results and race standings
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|42
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|27
|40’50.654
|2
|93
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|27
|0.186
|3
|63
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|27
|0.224
|4
|72
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|27
|0.534
|5
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|27
|0.557
|6
|10
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|27
|0.688
|7
|89
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|27
|0.884
|8
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|27
|3.141
|9
|41
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|27
|4,548
|10
|33
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|27
|5,940
|11
|44
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|27
|11,048
|12
|88
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|27
|13.606
|13
|35
|Cal Crutchlow
|Yamaha
|27
|13,890
|14
|40
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|27
|14,526
|15
|87
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|27
|19,470
|16
|25
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|27
|20,645
|17
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|27
|22.167
|18
|36
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|27
|23,489
|19
|45
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|Honda
|27
|39,618
|20
|49
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|27
|39,633
|21
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|21
|6 Laps
|Withdrawn
|20
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|10
|17 Laps
|Accident
|43
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|8
|19 Laps
|Accident
|73
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|8
|19 Laps
|Accident
If you have read the results and the rankings of the MotoGP stage in Australia 2022, I suggest you also deepen these links below …
