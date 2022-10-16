What is the ranking of the MotoGP in Australia? Who won the race on Phillip Island Circuittheater of the 18to proof of MotoGP Championship 2022: the victory of Suzuki rider Alex Rins has arrived in front of Marc Marquez’s Honda and above all the Ducati of Francesco Bagnaia which thus climbs to the top of the Moto GP World Championship classification.

Alex Rins won the 2022 MotoGP Australian GP

Thanks to third place in the Australian GP on the circuit of Phillip Islandthe Ducati rider has succeeded in his comeback, making a feat that has never been successful in the top class.

Bagnaia had in fact a delay of 91 points after the German GP at Sachsenring and now, after eight races, he is the new leader of the World Championship with a advantage of 14 points over Quartararo.

MOTOGP, AUSTRALIA race podium

This is the MotoGP podium, the best three in the eighteenth race of the 2022 season in Australia:

1) Alex Rins (Suzuki)

2) Marc Marquez (Honda)

3) Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

MotoGP Australia 2022, results and race standings

POS # PILOT MOTORCYCLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 27 40’50.654 2 93 Marc Marquez Honda 27 0.186 3 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 27 0.224 4 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 27 0.534 5 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 27 0.557 6 10 Luca Marini Ducati 27 0.688 7 89 Jorge Martin Ducati 27 0.884 8 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 27 3.141 9 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 27 4,548 10 33 Brad Binder KTM 27 5,940 11 44 Pol Espargaro Honda 27 11,048 12 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 27 13.606 13 35 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 27 13,890 14 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 27 14,526 15 87 Remy Gardner KTM 27 19,470 16 25 Raul Fernandez KTM 27 20,645 17 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 27 22.167 18 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 27 23,489 19 45 Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 27 39,618 20 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 27 39,633 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 21 6 Laps Withdrawn 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 10 17 Laps Accident 43 Jack Miller Ducati 8 19 Laps Accident 73 Alex Marquez Honda 8 19 Laps Accident Race classification, order of arrival GP in Australia MotoGP at Philip Island Circuit

