On a long track like the one in Austin and with temperatures much lower than those we’ll find in the race, the 10 minutes of the Warm-Up available to the MotoGP riders seem to be very few and will certainly have been more useful for understanding that everything was working at best rather than to evaluate last-minute changes, given that a maximum of 5 laps could be completed.

Despite this, the Sunday morning session also confirmed the values ​​of the rest of the weekend, because in front of everyone is the poleman and winner of the Sprint, the Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia, who stopped the clock with a time of 2’03” 988, which made him the only one capable of breaking the wall of 2’04”.

The surprise is that Fabio Quartararo hoisted himself behind him, albeit 311 thousandths behind him. The Yamaha rider will have to try to redeem the disappointment of yesterday’s Sprint crash and if nothing else he managed to start his Sunday on the right foot.

In third and fourth position we find two Aprilias, with the RNF branded one of Miguel Oliveira preceding the official RS-GP of Maverick Vinales, who confirmed that he has excellent pace, but that he needs to fix the problems at the start that have conditioned in this first phase of the season.

Then there are the two KTMs of Brad Binder and Jack Miller, both detached by about half a second, who have entered in front of the Honda LCR of Alex Rins, great revelation of yesterday with the second place on the grid and in the Sprint , who will certainly want to try to give an encore today.

There is also room in the top 10 for Franco Morbidelli, author of the ninth time behind Johann Zarco’s Ducati, even if the Italian Yamaha rider finished his Warm-Up in the gravel at turn 17. Marco Bezzecchi at turn 6 and Alex Marquez at turn 2, but fortunately they all got up without any particular problems.

The World Championship leader therefore finds himself 11th, with a delay of just under a second, ahead of his box mate Luca Marini and Fabio Di Giannantonio. Among the protagonists of yesterday’s race, however, Aleix Espargaro and Jorge Martin are rather delayed, respectively 20th and 22nd. As for the Pramac Racing standard-bearer, however, it is probable that he saved himself a bit in view of the race, as he was dealing with a bad flu attack that had already weakened him a lot in just 10 laps of the Sprint.