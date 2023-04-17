Alex Rins (Honda Lcr) won the MotoGP Americas GP in Austin, the third round of the 2023 World Championship, with a courageous but careful race. For the Spaniard it is the sixth victory in the top class, the first with the Honda of Lucio Cecchinello’s team. According to a brilliant Luca Marini with the Ducati VR46, who preceded the 2021 world champion Fabio Quartararo on Yamaha. Unfortunate race for world champion Pecco Bagnaia, winner of the Sprint but crashed on lap seven while leading the race: for the Ducati rider it is the second zero in a row after sixteenth place in Argentina (after a crash). Marco Bezzecchi remains the leader in the world standings on Valentino Rossi’s Ducati VR46.