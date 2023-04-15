Austin, Rins in extra-luxury format

Quartararo? Marquez? Not at all. Austin’s Friday anti-Ducati was Alex Rins. Honda, also thanks to the absence of the eight-time champion from his reign (here he won seven times) and the only recent comeback of Joan Mir, has wet dust, but that didn’t mean it showed up at COTA demotivated. Indeed, with the LCR team he achieved third position in PL2, which earned Rins direct qualification for Q2 scheduled for this afternoon.

Rins’s words

At the end of a very positive Friday, in which he was able to impose his pace and manage a treacherous asphalt, Rins commented on his performance enthusiastically: “I’m happy with the result I got in free practice; I felt comfortable on the bike. I’ve always liked this track (here he won in 2019, nda) and, although there are still some areas to improve, we confirmed our step forward. I want to thank the team for the work done“.

Nakagami’s words

His teammate Takaaki Nakagami he finished the combined classification of the two free practices in 13th place, but the Japanese also confirmed the progress of Honda: “In the morning I felt good on the bike and I think we could have done better in the afternoon, but I struggled. The track is very bumpy and we lacked a bit of rear grip. Let’s say the conditions didn’t help us. In qualifying we will change some details to improve and be ready for the Sprint“.

Austin, the program

The MotoGP returns at 17:10 for the third free practice session which will provide indications above all in terms of race pace. Then it will immediately be time for qualifying, with Q1 starting at 17:50, in which Nakagami will play for access to Q2 together with the favorites Marco Bezzecchi – championship leader – and Johann Zarco. At 10pm, then, the Sprint will start. All the sessions will also be broadcast unencrypted on TV8, on FormulaPassion.it you will find the written live as always.