Quartararo, a surprising podium in Austin

“The others have rockets, I always wheelie“. Fabio’s third place Quartararo in Austin it would seem to deny his statements before the race, yet it was enough to take a simple look at the Grand Prix of the Americas to notice how much the Diablo was always at the limit: podium yes, arrived thanks to the many crashes – including that of Francesco Bagnaia – and despite this Yamaha, whose steps forward always seem too small to keep up with the Ducatis. Which, seeing the success of Honda with Alex Rins and the growth of Aprilia in the winter, is less unrealistic than what was thought months ago.

Quartararo’s words

Quartararo himself, in the words of the post-race, had no illusions, and indeed asked the team for even more commitment: “I never gave up, but it wasn’t easy. The pace was much higher than what we demonstrated during practice, therefore I’m very happy, but it doesn’t solve much of the problems we have. I tried to stay calm and not make mistakes especially in braking, only at 11 I made a mistake, going wide“, these are the words of the French a Sky Sports MotoGP.

“It was very difficult, but I’m happy with this podium especially for the confidence. However, the result does not erase the problems we havewe are not doing well and many things are missing, but we must continue to work to give our best“, continued Quartararo. “It was tough, I struggled in acceleration and top speed. If I had fallen behind in the first few laps, the podium would have been impossible. Coming from difficult races, the team worked a lot, especially in keeping me calm. I hope to get on the podium many more times“.

The ranking

With this third place, Quartararo earned points over both Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi. The gap from the lead in the riders’ standings, for the moment held by the rider from Romagna of the VR46 team, is 30 points. The Diablo he is in seventh place in the standings with 34 points brought home, not far (-13) from the third position of Alex Rins, who climbed six positions with the win in Austin.