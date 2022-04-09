The words of the Ducati riders after the historic five in qualifying in Austin. Miller: “It is a demonstration of how strong this bike is and of the team’s work”. Pecco Bagnaia: “The turning point in Free 4: I found the right rhythm there”

The euphoria of Ducati after the historic Austin GP qualifying, with five Desmosedici in the first five places, is also surrounded by disbelief “I didn’t expect it – says poleman Jorge Martin -, in the morning I didn’t feel I could push, then we changed everything, putting everything on the table “. The Spaniard of the Pramac team praises the team’s commitment: “I am very lucky to have this team: they worked like crazy to get the bike back on track and it went well. I didn’t even think I would be able to pass Q1 and instead, working well , with the right steps we were fast. I don’t think I have the pace to win, but we’re not in bad shape either. ” See also The possible eleven of Real Madrid to face Athletic Club: new opportunity for Hazard

miller smiles – Jack Miller, second with the Ducati of the factory team, recovers after a difficult period: “We certainly cannot complain, the team has done a great job and this result is the demonstration of how strong this Ducati is – says the Australian -. Being all in the front is fantastic, I hope to have an excellent start and finish the race in the same way and be protagonists. “

bathe happy – Pecco Bagnaia smiles slyly: “It’s a good performance, it’s almost as good as a pole, but it wasn’t easy. In Free 4 we made a big step forward and it’s an important result because I never felt good in qualifying this year. Instead, I immediately had a good time with the soft tire. I liked the strategy of entering the track alone and riding alone: ​​working like this helps us. The soft tire? make a big difference in the race “.

marc and fabio – Marc Marquez had to settle for a ninth time that does not reflect his potential with Honda: “I’m happy with how the day went, even if I’m more tired with my head than my body: the qualifying didn’t go well, I didn’t I felt it. Up until the Free 4 I was unable to make my pace and so it is difficult to work: let’s see if we can improve in this in the future. ” Fabio Quartararo, sixth, limited the damage on the Yamaha: “We struggle on the pace, while on the flying lap I can do something more: I did my best and therefore I’m happy”. See also The 10 teams with the most market value in MLS